   
European cities will need to be transformed to reach climate goal, Commissioner says
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 13 October, 2020
Latest News:
European cities will need to be transformed to...
Almost 4,500 new coronavirus cases per day in...
Brexit: Flanders foresees extra €83 million in aid...
600 students test positive for coronavirus at UCLouvain...
Map shows how coronavirus covered Belgium in 6...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 13 October 2020
    European cities will need to be transformed to reach climate goal, Commissioner says
    Almost 4,500 new coronavirus cases per day in Belgium, all indicators keep rising
    Brexit: Flanders foresees extra €83 million in aid for companies
    600 students test positive for coronavirus at UCLouvain
    Map shows how coronavirus covered Belgium in 6 weeks
    Brussels mobility minister tests positive for coronavirus
    Two Walloon provinces impose coronavirus curfew
    Allowing Covid-19 to circulate freely to reach herd immunity ‘not an option’, says WHO
    Belgium can’t rule out another lockdown, experts warn
    Belgium: Second worst country in Europe for coronavirus infections
    Belgian hospitals will provide more beds for Covid-19 patients from Wednesday
    Facebook bans Holocaust denial content
    Flanders bans indoor sports from Wednesday
    Wallonia, Brussels, Flanders: Belgium’s Covid-19 state of play
    Coronavirus: freeing Belgian prisoners ‘essential’ to cut risk, observatory warns
    EU sanctions Belarusian president Lukashenko over police violence
    Covid-19: Saint-Josse mayor enters quarantine
    Brexit: EU experts concerned over food safety, health and environment
    Cold or flu-like symptoms are likely Covid-19, Sciensano virologist warns
    Leuven tightens measures: restaurants close early, public drinking ban
    View more
    Share article:

    European cities will need to be transformed to reach climate goal, Commissioner says

    Tuesday, 13 October 2020
    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    European cities will need to be transformed to be significantly greener in order to reach the EU’s 2050 climate goal, the Executive Vice President of the European Commission for the European Green Deal said during a Green Deal debate on Tuesday.

    Frans Timmermans, who leads the European Commission on the topic of climate law and the EU’s efforts to become more sustainable, urged that the increased involvement of European cities and their surrounding rural areas is essential in the response to the “unprecedented challenge” of climate change.

    “This transformation is going to be very intrusive for many industries,” Timmermans said.

    Timmermans emphasised that much can be gained by creating greener cities.

    In Timmermans’ vision, greener cities would have green public transport, more walk paths and more bike lanes. In addition, surrounding forests would need to be upgraded, as they are currently “in horrible shape”. Housing and other buildings would need to be strongly improved to use less energy in a “wave” of “renovation”.

    Future infrastructure would bring “electric mobility” to European citizens, who would be able to enjoy more charging stations. Citizens would also be able to purchase electric vehicles at a lower price. “We will also need to double our efforts in solar panels,” Timmermans said.

    “These efforts will reduce energy bills, create jobs, and create a sense of optimism for the citizens involved.”

    Related News

    For heavy transport, like trucks carrying consumer goods, more innovations should be made in the field of hydrogen vehicles that drive on a zero-emission fuel made from methane or by electrically separating water molecules, which contain hydrogen.

    In general, the Green Deal will require major adaptations to national economies and a redesign of Europe’s relationship with energy, which will need to be deep-cleaned in the coming decades.

    For Belgium, the European Green Deal would mean that it will eventually need to stop making use of fossil fuels, including natural gas.

    For an efficient transition in Belgium, the effect on the production potential will need to be minimised, the social dimension will need to be taken into account, and the cost would need to be controlled, Belgium National Bank (BNB) stated in February 2020. BNB added that the Green Deal is “very ambitious”.

    On 8 October, the European Parliament voted in favour of making every single Member State climate neutral by 2050.  In order to reach this goal, greenhouse gas emissions will need to be strongly reduced by 2030 and 2040.

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times