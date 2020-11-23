   
Flanders invests extra €30 million in electric vehicle charging points
Monday, 23 November, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Flanders will invest an additional €30 million in new public charging points for electric vehicles, Flemish Mobility Minister Lydia Peeters announced on Sunday.

    “By 2025, we will be rolling out 30,000 extra charging points in Flanders,” Peeters tweeted. “Along the major traffic axes, we will provide rapid-charge infrastructure every 25 km. This way, we stimulate the switch to zero-emission vehicles.”

    That switch “is an absolute target if we want to achieve the climate goals,” said Peeters, who believes that “the transition to all-electric passenger vehicles will become a reality in the coming years.”

    Related News

     

    The aim is to gear the roll-out of charging stations as closely as possible to the current number of electric vehicles, the minister explained. The installation of such infrastructure does take some time.

    Flanders currently counts 3,920 public charging points and 96 public rapid charging points, to which Peeters wants to add 30,000 more.

    In less positive electric vehicle news, the European Federation for Transport and Environment (T&E) ran tests that showed that three of the most popular plug-in hybrid models emitted up to 89% more CO2 than their manufacturers let on.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times