   
Brussels Airlines will not make proof of coronavirus vaccination mandatory
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020
    Brussels Airlines will not make proof of coronavirus vaccination mandatory

    Tuesday, 24 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Neither Brussels Airlines nor its parent company Lufthansa intend to ask passengers for proof of vaccination to enable them to board their planes, both companies said.

    Brussels Airlines had, however, carried out a first test flight last Friday during which all passengers had to pass a rapid Covid-19 detection test in advance. Only those with negative results were allowed to board.

    Australian airline Qantas, meanwhile, announced Monday that it intends to make vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory for all passengers on its international flights as soon as a vaccine is available to the public.

    According to Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, this requirement will probably become common in the sector.

    Brussels Airport CEO Arnaud Feist agrees with Joyce. “Sooner or later, having proof of vaccination or a negative test will become compulsory,” Feist said upon receiving Prime Minister Alexander De Croo at the airport for a working visit.

    He sees the Australian example gradually spreading to other airlines. “In any case, this reinforces the feeling of security,” he points out.

    The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced on Tuesday that it would launch an app which will allow travellers to quickly prove that they have been vaccinated or have a negative Covid-19 test before getting on a plane.

