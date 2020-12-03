Belgium is third most taxed country in Europe, OECD study shows
Thursday, 03 December 2020
Credit: Belga
Belgium is the third-most taxed country in Europe, a new study by the OECD based on figures from 2019 shows.
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development measures the sum of taxes and social contributions in relations to countries’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
That leaves Belgium at 42.9%. While it is a drop compared to 2018 (43.9%), Only France (45.5%) and Denmark (46.3%) tax their population more. These countries incur far more taxes than the OECD average, which stands at 33.8%.