These cars are followed by the Opel Corsa, BMW 1 series, Hyundai Tucson, BMW 3 series and the Dacia Duster.
Finally, the Peugeot 2008, Dacia Sandero, Ford Focus, Mercedes CLA and Volkswagen T-Roc complete the list of Belgium’s top 20 cars of 2020.
Around 425,000 new cars will be sold this year, according to estimates by automotive federations, with lower results dating back as far as 1997, when 396,240 cars were sold.
The new car market is losing more than 20% due to the closures of sales outlets and assembly plants, along with economic uncertainty, having yet to recover from the economic shock of Belgium’s first coronavirus lockdown.
Find the full list of Belgium’s top 20 cars for 2020 below: