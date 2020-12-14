   
Belgium’s top 20 cars of 2020
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 14 December, 2020
Latest News:
Maggie De Block won’t be apologising...
Coronavirus: Belgium starts rapid test pilot project on...
Belgium only tested 154 out of 110,000 red-zone...
Woman dies in Antwerp stabbing...
Netherlands prepares for far-reaching coronavirus lockdown...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 14 December 2020
    Maggie De Block won’t be apologising
    Coronavirus: Belgium starts rapid test pilot project on Wednesday
    Belgium only tested 154 out of 110,000 red-zone travellers in November
    Woman dies in Antwerp stabbing
    Netherlands prepares for far-reaching coronavirus lockdown
    Everyone will suffer minor side effects from Covid-19 vaccination, Van Gucht says
    Belgium in Brief: Can Brits Come Back After Christmas? 
    Belgium’s top 20 cars of 2020
    2020 already Belgium’s deadliest year since WW2
    Curevac launches third clinical trial phase for Covid-19 vaccine
    Mobile Vikings bought by Proximus: ‘prices won’t increase’
    Lockdown ‘nightclub’ closed down in Brussels warehouse
    Porn broadcast onto Leuven wall by hijacked projector
    Do universities have a future after the coronavirus crisis?
    Over half of Brussels doesn’t want a Covid-19 vaccine in January
    Coronavirus: new daily cases continue to increase in Belgium
    Minister demands tougher fines for lockdown party organisers
    Iran summons French, German ambassadors following condemnation of execution
    Leopold II statue defaced in Namur
    One-third of investors feel they can help fight global warming
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s top 20 cars of 2020

    Monday, 14 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Volkswagen Golf tops the list of Belgium’s top 20 cars of 2020 after the worst year for new car sales in over 20 years, according to automobile federations Febiac, Traxio and Renta.

    The Golf is trailed by the Renault Clio and the Mercedes A Class, the Volvo XC40 and the Skoda Octavia.

    The Citroën C3, Peugeot 208, Renault Captur, Volkswagen Polo and BMW X1 make up the remaining part of the top 10.

    Related News

     

    These cars are followed by the Opel Corsa, BMW 1 series, Hyundai Tucson, BMW 3 series  and the Dacia Duster.

    Finally, the Peugeot 2008, Dacia Sandero, Ford Focus, Mercedes CLA and Volkswagen T-Roc complete the list of Belgium’s top 20 cars of 2020.

    Around 425,000 new cars will be sold this year, according to estimates by automotive federations, with lower results dating back as far as 1997, when 396,240 cars were sold.

    The new car market is losing more than 20% due to the closures of sales outlets and assembly plants, along with economic uncertainty, having yet to recover from the economic shock of Belgium’s first coronavirus lockdown.

    Find the full list of Belgium’s top 20 cars for 2020 below:

    1 – Volkswagen Golf

    2 – Renault Clio

    3 – Mercedes A Class

    4 – Volvo XC40

    5 – Skoda Octavia

    6 – Citroën C3

    7 – Peugeot 208

    8 – Renault Captur

    9 – Volkswagen Polo

    10 – BMW X1

    11 – Opel Corsa

    12 – BMW 1 series

    13 – Hyundai Tucson

    14 – BMW 3 series

    15 – Dacia Duster

    16 – Peugeot 2008

    17 – Dacia Sandero

    18 – Ford Focus

    19 – Mercedes CLA

    20 – Volkswagen T-Roc

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times