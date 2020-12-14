The Volkswagen Golf tops the list of Belgium’s top 20 cars of 2020 after the worst year for new car sales in over 20 years, according to automobile federations Febiac, Traxio and Renta.

The Golf is trailed by the Renault Clio and the Mercedes A Class, the Volvo XC40 and the Skoda Octavia.

The Citroën C3, Peugeot 208, Renault Captur, Volkswagen Polo and BMW X1 make up the remaining part of the top 10.

These cars are followed by the Opel Corsa, BMW 1 series, Hyundai Tucson, BMW 3 series and the Dacia Duster.

Finally, the Peugeot 2008, Dacia Sandero, Ford Focus, Mercedes CLA and Volkswagen T-Roc complete the list of Belgium’s top 20 cars of 2020.

Around 425,000 new cars will be sold this year, according to estimates by automotive federations, with lower results dating back as far as 1997, when 396,240 cars were sold.

The new car market is losing more than 20% due to the closures of sales outlets and assembly plants, along with economic uncertainty, having yet to recover from the economic shock of Belgium’s first coronavirus lockdown.

Find the full list of Belgium's top 20 cars for 2020 below:

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times