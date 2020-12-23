   
Lufthansa to fly 80 tonnes of food to UK amid shortages
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020
Latest News:
UK restricts South Africa arrivals over 2nd coronavirus...
Infections in Belgian schools have been stable since...
Brexit trade deal could happen today: reports...
Brexit grief shows Article 50 doesn’t work, Flemish...
Lufthansa to fly 80 tonnes of food to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 23 December 2020
    UK restricts South Africa arrivals over 2nd coronavirus strain
    Infections in Belgian schools have been stable since fall break
    Brexit trade deal could happen today: reports
    Brexit grief shows Article 50 doesn’t work, Flemish MEP warns
    Lufthansa to fly 80 tonnes of food to UK amid shortages
    EU’s first Pfizer vaccines start journey under police escort
    Belgium’s second round of vaccinations will happen in Flanders
    Covid-19: Social and mental health declining, says Sciensano
    European Court of Human Rights hit by cyber attack
    Belgium in Brief: Why Kanye Was in Antwerp
    Bruges hospital closed for 10 days: “Our staff are worn out”
    Video surfaces of lockdown party raid which left several injured
    Arms, drugs, cash: Huge haul from police raid in Etterbeek
    Belgium’s vaccination plans criticised for regional bias 
    Netherlands lifts ban on UK travellers
    Crime pays in Belgium, say magistrates in new book
    EU official releases book on EU’s efforts ‘behind the scenes’ to fight climate change
    Eurostar to Belgium resumes as border reopens
    EU member disagree on who gets vaccination priority
    Hugging football players threatened with yellow card in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Lufthansa to fly 80 tonnes of food to UK amid shortages

    Wednesday, 23 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    German airline Lufthansa is launching an air bridge to the UK in order to supply food to the country facing shortages due to closed borders.

    The airline will supply 80 tons of fruit and vegetables to British supermarkets threatened with shortages the next few days, according to Belga. The supplies include lettuce, cauliflower, broccoli, strawberries and citrus fruits, according to reports.

    While in theory, freight traffic will be possible again from Wednesday onwards, scenes at ports remain chaotic due to a large number of stranded trucks. In Dover on Wednesday, images of frustrated truck drivers attacking the police turned up, amid a slow return to normal ahead of Brexit.

    Related News

     

    On Wednesday afternoon, a Lufthansa Boeing 777 cargo plane took off to Doncaster Sheffield Airport in central England. The Germans are now checking whether cargo flights will still be needed for the next few days. Passenger aircraft may also be used to export food to Great Britain, says Lufthansa.

    Approximately 80% of food imports into Great Britain come from the European Union. There are fears of shortages from Christmas onwards.

    The Brussels Times

     