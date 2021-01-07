Airbnb asked to work together with Belgium’s tax authorities

Rental platforms like Airbnb will have to alert Belgium’s tax authorities on how much money Belgians make through renting out their property online, various Belgian media report on Thursday.

The legally imposed obligations “should allow for more transparency,” according to Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem, as not all people who rent out a property on Airbnb declare their income from the rental to the tax authorities and Airbnb provides little information, making the situation difficult to monitor.

The rental platforms will have to inform renters of their “fiscal and social obligations” as of next year, Belga News Agency reports.

Related News

In addition, the platforms will have to have a Belgian representative who writes up a summary of the amounts collected to both the individuals renting out their property, and to the Belgian tax authorities.

Around 15,000 people in Belgium use Airbnb to rent out their property.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times