   
Ryanair demands Belgium reduce taxes to protect tourism
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021
Latest News:
Johnson & Johnson could apply for EMA approval...
Ryanair demands Belgium reduce taxes to protect tourism...
Flanders launches ‘vaccination counter’ to follow vaccine rollout...
EU auditors on 5G: Economic potential and security...
More snow expected in the coming days in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 13 January 2021
    Johnson & Johnson could apply for EMA approval in February
    Ryanair demands Belgium reduce taxes to protect tourism
    Flanders launches ‘vaccination counter’ to follow vaccine rollout
    EU auditors on 5G: Economic potential and security risks
    More snow expected in the coming days in Belgium
    Flanders will send out personal invitations for vaccinations from next month
    Flanders starts rapid testing in essential businesses
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Begins Damage Control
    Brussels extends curfew to 1 March
    Flanders will vaccinate everyone before the summer
    Belgium’s new extension is a ‘worst-case scenario’, says Minister
    Expats disproportionally hit by Belgium’s Covid-19 testing policy, data shows
    Closing borders would be ‘sensible measure’, expert says
    Population: One in eight Belgian residents is a foreigner
    Chinese coronavirus vaccine is 50.38% effective, clinical trials suggest
    ‘Incomprehensible’: Belgium’s unannounced extension of covid measures under fire
    Catholic collective protests 15-person limit in churches
    Former city councillor gets eight years for visa trafficking
    Ireland to require negative Covid test from Saturday
    Belgium’s coronavirus infections rise by 30%
    View more
    Share article:

    Ryanair demands Belgium reduce taxes to protect tourism

    Wednesday, 13 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Low-cost airline Ryanair has demanded the Belgian government reduce certain taxes to protect tourism “and thousands of jobs.”

    “Instead of wasting €290m of taxpayers’ money on bailing out German-owned Brussels Airlines” through what Ryanair asserts to be illegal state aid, “Ryanair calls on the Belgian Government to take immediate action to reduce airport and landing charges that will help protect vital air transport links,” they said on Wednesday.

    The airline operates in Belgium at Zaventem and Charleroi airports.

    The state aid Ryanair refers to involves an agreement on the rescue of Brussels Airlines, a subsidiary of German group Lufthansa, with Belgium promising a loan of €290 million, while Lufthansa is to invest €170 million in the Belgian company.

    “The Belgian Government should support passenger incentive schemes at Charleroi and Zaventem airports, available to all airlines on an equal basis to restore and grow traffic” from the summer, Ryanair continued.

    Related News

     

    In the face of the coronavirus crisis, which has drastically reduced travel, Ryanair has already made around 3,000 people redundant across Europe and at least 176 permanent jobs are on the line in Belgium.

    In the absence of an agreement on a reduction in cabin crew wages, “we can unfortunately expect further job cuts before the end of January,” warned Eddie Wilson, the company boss, in a letter sent to the flying crew at the beginning of January.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times