A call for projects in the Brussels Region and Flanders to increase the amount of charging stations available for electric vehicles has been put out by a European-funded organisation focused on promoting growth, jobs and competitiveness through targeted infrastructure investment.

Transitioning to zero-emission vehicles is needed to “improve air quality, protect the health of all citizens and reduce our greenhouse gas emissions,” Minister Alain Maron told Bruzz.

This venture will offer €1.6 million in grants from the EU towards installing various normal, fast, and ultra fast charging stations for electric vehicles throughout the two regions, as well shore power installations for inland navigation.

“With the low emission zone and Good Move, we are already taking important steps in the right direction,” said Brussels Minister of Mobility Elke Van den Brandt. “With this European project BENEFIC we can further accelerate the electrification of our fleet.”

BENEFIC is a cross-border project that’s done work in the Netherlands, but this current project call is exclusively for the Brussels Region and Flanders.

“It fits in with the Flemish shift towards more sustainable means of transport,” says Flemish Minister of Mobility Lydia Peeters. “This call is a first step towards that.”

People in both the public and private sectors can submit proposal ideas from now until 12 April.

