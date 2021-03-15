   
‘Fake profiles’: Belgians warned for ‘fraudulent’ dating site InstaMatch
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 15 March, 2021
Latest News:
‘Fake profiles’: Belgians warned for ‘fraudulent’ dating site...
‘Very reassuring evidence’ of AstraZeneca vaccine’s safety, expert...
Closed Belgian bars offered €500 by burger chain...
‘Transgender gestapo’: Vlaams Belang withdraws ‘homophobic’ candidate for...
Belgium in Brief: Open Terraces For Minimal Easter...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 15 March 2021
    ‘Fake profiles’: Belgians warned for ‘fraudulent’ dating site InstaMatch
    ‘Very reassuring evidence’ of AstraZeneca vaccine’s safety, expert says
    Closed Belgian bars offered €500 by burger chain looking for ad space
    ‘Transgender gestapo’: Vlaams Belang withdraws ‘homophobic’ candidate for film fund
    Belgium in Brief: Open Terraces For Minimal Easter Mischief?
    Brexit made Belgian exports drop in January
    Belgium starts vaccinating general population today: how ‘reserve lists’ will work
    Obesity, drug abuse and depression in Flanders increased during coronavirus crisis
    Telenet confirms launch of Belgian 5G network
    Six more coronavirus infections at Saint-Gilles prison
    Four new coronavirus vaccination centres open in Brussels
    Relaxations in education and extracurricular activities start today
    Police caught 19 car thieves in Brussels in February
    Bpost CEO fired as international investigation continues
    Netherlands stops use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after reports of side effects
    How realistic is it for outdoor terraces to re-open before Easter holidays?
    All coronavirus indicators rise in Belgium
    A year inside: What did we Google in 2020?
    Crisis-hit sectors plan rush-hour protest on Brussels Ring Road
    Sports sector also wants “test” events for return of supporters
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Fake profiles’: Belgians warned for ‘fraudulent’ dating site InstaMatch

    Monday, 15 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    People should be on the lookout for a new dating site called “InstaMatch,” as it is likely a fraudulent platform with fake profiles, according to Belgian consumer protection organisation Test Achats.

    According to the organisation, scammers use dating sites to approach and gain the trust of their potential victims. After a while, they start asking for gifts, personal details or money.

    Additionally, payment is often also needed to gain access to such a digital dating platform.

    “Today, Christophe Ramont, known in Flanders as a contestant of the television programme ‘Blind getrouwd’, advertised on social media a new dating site, InstaMatch,” said Test Achats. “It seems that this is a fraudulent dating site that is likely to disappoint its paying members.”

    The organisation advises people not to use the website and to certainly not pay a registration fee.

    Related News:

     

    “The site in question does not mention a company number or contact details. We have not been able to contact them,” Test Achats spokesperson Simon November told Het Nieuwsblad. “It could be that we are mistaken, but we do see such fraudulent websites recurring. That is why we want to warn people against such practices.”

    Additionally, Test Achats will also contact Ramont to inform him that the website in question may not be reliable and that it is extra dangerous if someone with a well-known name connects themselves to a dubious site, according to November.

    Figures prove that this type of fraud is on the rise, as the hotline of the Federal Public Economy Service received 1,287 reports of so-called “friendship fraud” or “romantic fraud” in 2020, reports De Morgen.

    For comparison, in 2019 and 2018 there were 718 and 382 reports, respectively. The total financial loss since 2016 is estimated at almost €24 million, although this amount is possibly even higher because many people do not file a complaint out of shame.

    Test Achat advises users of dating sites to carefully examine whether they are dealing with a real profile, by checking the other’s name and photos, and asking the person in question for sufficient information.

    Additionally, they also point out not to give personal information just like that, not to fall for emotional stories and certainly not to transfer money.

    Suspicious profiles should be reported to the hotline of the FPS Economy here.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times