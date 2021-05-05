   
Brussels Airlines will offer travellers personal medical assistance for a fee
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 05 May, 2021
Latest News:
Biggest polluter of Brussels canal? Coca Cola...
Belgium in Brief: The Farmer Who Shrank France...
Brussels’ fire brigade concerned about expansion of terrace...
Brussels Airlines will offer travellers personal medical assistance...
New Belgian technique could double chances of IVF...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 05 May 2021
    Biggest polluter of Brussels canal? Coca Cola
    Belgium in Brief: The Farmer Who Shrank France
    Brussels’ fire brigade concerned about expansion of terrace blocking vehicle access
    Brussels Airlines will offer travellers personal medical assistance for a fee
    New Belgian technique could double chances of IVF pregnancy
    Redundant workers’ search for new job six weeks longer on average
    Shipwrecks in the Belgian part of the North Sea to be protected as cultural heritage
    Wallonia’s bid to increase vaccination coverage: Second chance extended to over 65s
    Investigation into government contract for free face masks for all
    Belgian government websites still under cyberattack
    Group behind “La Boum” planning test event on 15 May in Brussels
    Belgium’s recovery plan among best in EU for positive impact on climate
    Belgians abroad can now opt to get vaccinated in Belgium
    Number of coronavirus patients in ICU continues to drop
    Pandemic: Belgians ate more fruit & veg in 2020, but still not enough
    The Recap: Preparations, Permits & Passes
    Belgium takes part in pilot phase for EU vaccination certificate
    Belgian farmer accidentally moves French border
    Brussels closes parks due to strong winds
    Flemish government considers ‘corona pass’ from 11 July
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels Airlines will offer travellers personal medical assistance for a fee

    Wednesday, 05 May 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Credit: Brussels Airlines

    Brussels Airlines passengers with specific medical needs can now use a fee-based personal medical assistance service before, during or after their flight, the airline announced Wednesday.

    “The companion assigned will not only provide assistance in case of medical needs, they will also support the traveller on request for desired services before, during and after their flight – in the present times, for example, by accompanying them to a PCR test,” the airline said in its announcement.

    They’ve partnered with Medical Travel Companions to expand its current range of special assistance services, and are one of the only Western airlines to offer them, alongside its counterparts from the Lufthansa group.

    “At Brussels Airlines we want to make travel more accessible by continuously improving our services,” said Frederic Dechamps, Head of Sales Belgium for the Lufthansa Group.

    “With this personal medical assistance service, we can give passengers with special needs the possibility to travel with peace of mind.”

    Related News

     

    Passengers can choose from a range of personalised services that they can book according to their specific needs.

    Depending on the package chosen, services can include qualified accompaniment by a member of the nursing staff (such as a nurse or doctor). These attendants are able to intervene in case of emergency and provide assistance before, during and after their flights to passengers who purchase the service.

    The service is aimed at a wide audience, such as families with young children, the elderly and passengers with reduced mobility or medical problems who need assistance or want more independence.

    The fees depend on the service requested and range from approximately €450 to around €2,900.