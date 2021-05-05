Brussels Airlines passengers with specific medical needs can now use a fee-based personal medical assistance service before, during or after their flight, the airline announced Wednesday.

“The companion assigned will not only provide assistance in case of medical needs, they will also support the traveller on request for desired services before, during and after their flight – in the present times, for example, by accompanying them to a PCR test,” the airline said in its announcement.

They’ve partnered with Medical Travel Companions to expand its current range of special assistance services, and are one of the only Western airlines to offer them, alongside its counterparts from the Lufthansa group.

“At Brussels Airlines we want to make travel more accessible by continuously improving our services,” said Frederic Dechamps, Head of Sales Belgium for the Lufthansa Group.

“With this personal medical assistance service, we can give passengers with special needs the possibility to travel with peace of mind.”

Passengers can choose from a range of personalised services that they can book according to their specific needs.

Depending on the package chosen, services can include qualified accompaniment by a member of the nursing staff (such as a nurse or doctor). These attendants are able to intervene in case of emergency and provide assistance before, during and after their flights to passengers who purchase the service.

The service is aimed at a wide audience, such as families with young children, the elderly and passengers with reduced mobility or medical problems who need assistance or want more independence.

The fees depend on the service requested and range from approximately €450 to around €2,900.