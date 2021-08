The Volvo plant in Ghent will suspend production for four days next week due to a global shortage of computer chips, a spokesperson for the vehicle manufacturer, Barbara Blomme, told Belga News Agency on Friday evening.

It will even need to completely suspend production during the following week, Belga reported.

The plant had been unable to function for three days this week since assembling high-technology vehicles requires many computer chips.

Computer chip deliveries have been stagnating worldwide, and car manufacturers have had to adapt their production and organisation of work to the low number of chips available.

The Brussels Times