Uber France ordered to pay taxi drivers for creating ‘unfair competition’
Friday, 10 September 2021
Credit: Wikicommons
Uber France was ordered on Friday to pay more than €180,000 in damages to over 900 taxi drivers and their union for creating “unfair competition” between 2014 and 2015 through the Uber Pop feature.
Uber France, which was sentenced in December 2015 by the Paris Court of Appeal for deceptive commercial practices, has this time been condemned in civil proceedings.
The court found that Uber, through its Uber Pop offer, had violated the rules of the market and “necessarily caused moral prejudice, consisting in particular in the damage caused to the image and reputation of taxi drivers.”
The company will therefore have to pay €200 in moral damages to 910 taxi drivers and €5,000 to the union of taxi drivers’ cooperative societies in the Paris region.
This case concerns an activity an Uber spokesperson said “was suspended in France in 2015,” adding that the application now only uses licensed drivers “who pass the same exams as taxi drivers.”