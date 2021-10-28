   
Travel confidence: 2 in 3 Europeans plan to travel in the next six months
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 28 October, 2021
Latest News:
Travel confidence: 2 in 3 Europeans plan to...
Brussels metro: strikes continue to cause delays...
New police team will investigate mobile phones of...
Thousands of travellers could face delays at Brussels...
Face masks re-introduced in certain grades of Flemish...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Non-urgent care once again postponed in some hospitals
    2
    Use of CST in gyms will see Basic-Fit’s 24/7 centres close at night
    3
    Brussels Airport warns autumn holidaymakers to arrive early
    4
    27,000 Belgian taxpayers to pay more after incorrect tax break
    5
    New fraudulent e-mails circulating in Belgium
    Share article:

    Travel confidence: 2 in 3 Europeans plan to travel in the next six months

    Thursday, 28 October 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Credit: Belga

    Demand for travel is strong across Europe despite the end of the peak summer season, with 2 in 3 Europeans planning to travel in the next six months.

    Domestic travel is the most popular, with 55 percent of short-term travellers preferring to visit another European country, and air travel is on the rise with half of surveyed travelers saying they feel comfortable taking a plane again.

    The data comes from the European Travel Commission (ETC)’s special report, which provides insights on Europeans’ short-term travel intentions and preferences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “Although the peak summer season has been left behind, the desire for travel remains strong across Europe,” they said in a press release.

    “For the first time since October 2020, Europeans’ travel plans are spread evenly over the next six months,” they added, which indicates that “an increasing number of Europeans are no longer in a ‘waiting mode’ to travel and feel much more confident to embark on spontaneous trips.”

    The figures are positive news for the tourism sector, which suffered tremendously during the Covid-19 pandemic and related travel bans and lockdown measures.

    “As travel sentiment continues to improve and pandemic restrictions become the new normal, ‘travel-ready’ Europeans are more determined to adhere to their travel plans (up 39 percent over the previous survey), rather than wait or postpone,” the ETC said.

    Related News

     

    Top destinations include the Mediterranean, followed by Spain and Italy (both 9 percent), France (8 percent) and Greece (7 percent) as the top preferences.

    Still, a sign of lingering insecurity when it comes to pandemic travel can be seen in the fact that just 29 percent of Europeans who have travel plans for October or November have actually fully booked their trip.

    That number drops to 15 percent when it comes to those travelling in December.

    And despite their increased eagerness to travel in the next six months, 63 percent of ‘early bird’ travellers still rely on health and safety protocols at the destination as it makes them feel more comfortable and likely to enjoy their trip, the ETC said.

    “Destinations and tourism businesses should reassure travellers through effective COVID-19 measures, particularly in relation to the areas of most concern: air travel, in-destination transportation, and local attractions,” they advise.

    The European Travel Commission is an association of National Tourism Organisations (NTOs), created in 1948 to promote Europe as a tourist destination to the long-haul markets outside of Europe.

    Latest news

    Brussels metro: strikes continue to cause delays
    Strike action by metro staff continues to cause delays on Brussels metro lines M1, M2, M5, and M6. This follows from Wednesday's strikes, organised ...
    New police team will investigate mobile phones of trafficking victims
    From now on, a new police team will systematically examine the mobile phones of victims of human smugglers in an effort to track down the criminals ...
    Thousands of travellers could face delays at Brussels Airport due to action
    The around 50,000 travellers expected by Brussels Airport in Zaventem on Friday could face delays as the police at the border controls are planning a ...
    Face masks re-introduced in certain grades of Flemish primary schools
    The wearing of face masks will once again be mandatory for pupils in the fifth and sixth years of Dutch-speaking primary schools, starting from ...
    Push backs of irregular migrants: Is the Commission turning a blind eye?
    The situation at EU’s external borders with Belarus continues to raise concerns about  human rights and humanitarian aid but it is difficult for ...
    Covid-19 infections, deaths and hospitalisations continue to rise
    The number of coronavirus infections, as well as the number of deaths and hospitalisations as a result of it, is continuing to increase in Belgium. ...
    Non-urgent care once again postponed in some hospitals
    As the worsening coronavirus situation in Belgium is starting to take its toll on hospitals, it has been confirmed non-urgent care will once again be ...
    Use of CST in gyms will see Basic-Fit’s 24/7 centres close at night
    Belgium's Consultative Committee announced on Tuesday that it would be standardising the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) meaning it will be needed ...
    Brussels Airport warns autumn holidaymakers to arrive early
    Passengers leaving from Brussels Airport this autumn have been advised to factor in extra time to account for longer than normal check-in times and ...
    27,000 Belgian taxpayers to pay more after incorrect tax break
    About 27,000 taxpayers who wrongly received a tax reduction in the last three years due to an error by the tax administration will have to pay what ...
    Wallonia launches first major survey for cyclist satisfaction
    Following in the footsteps of France and Flanders, the Wallonia Region of Belgium is launching its first major satisfaction survey on municipal ...
    After 5 rescues in 2 days, hundreds of migrants take shelter in Italy
    After five rescues in less than two days, almost 400 migrants aboard the Geo Barents search and rescue ship in the Central Mediterranean, operated by ...