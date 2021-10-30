   
€110 million covid bonuses for Ikea employees
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 30 October, 2021
Latest News:
€110 million covid bonuses for Ikea employees...
Wallonia’s first 5G lab opens its doors...
Belgium has the highest rate of breast cancer...
Coronavirus: No scientific basis for general roll-out of...
Criminal investigations into undocumented cycle couriers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Coronavirus: No scientific basis for general roll-out of third dose
    2
    Belgium switches to winter time on Sunday
    3
    Coronavirus: Over 1,500 patients hospitalised, highest number since May
    4
    Dutch authorities investigate QR-code for ‘Adolf Hitler’
    5
    Belgium in Brief: Not So Brief
    Share article:

    €110 million covid bonuses for Ikea employees

    Saturday, 30 October 2021

    © Ikea

    Ingka, the holding company for Swedish furniture giant Ikea, has announced on Friday that it will pay employees a total of €110 million euros in bonuses for their “extraordinary efforts” during the pandemic, Belga News Agency reports. Ikea operates in 32 countries around the world and employs over 170,000 staff.

    Speaking to AFP, People and Culture Manager for Ingka Ulrika Biesèrt said: “I don’t think that anybody was really prepared for the challenges posed by the pandemic. Our activity moved from being largely off-line to online in two weeks.” She added that “Our collaborators are the heroes who reorientated our business to try to serve our clients as best as possible.”

    The bonuses will be distributed in all Ingka stores and for all employees working between 31 August 2021 and retaining their position at the payment date in January 2022. The size of an employee’s bonus varies between individuals and their departments. The bonus is in addition to the annual bonus employees receive based on Ingka’s overall performance. Ikea has eight stores in Belgium.

    Related Posts

    Ingka accounts for 90% of turnover by the furniture company, which has largely resisted the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. Health restrictions and the forced closure of stores were offset by the additional purchases made by consumers to furnish their homes. Ingka says that with people spending more time at home, there was greater interest in homeware.

    Latest news

    Wallonia’s first 5G lab opens its doors
    Wallonia’s first 5G laboratory opened its doors on Friday in Charleroi. The lab, set up by the A6K engineering hub with support from Proximus, ...
    Belgium has the highest rate of breast cancer in the world
    According to the Belgian Foundation Against Breast Cancer, some 11,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in Belgium, or 188 in ...
    Coronavirus: No scientific basis for general roll-out of third dose
    Although the Flanders Government has supported rolling out the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to all Belgium citizens, on Saturday the ...
    Criminal investigations into undocumented cycle couriers
    The Brussels Labour Prosecutor’s Office has launched a series of criminal investigations into the status of undocumented couriers working under the ...
    Coronavirus: Israeli study indicates vaccine immunity wanes over time
    A newly-released Israeli study shows that immunity after being vaccinated for the coronavirus Delta variant diminishes over time for all age groups a ...
    It’s all about how you spend it
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES Weekly analysis and untold stories With SAM MORGAN Other Brussels behind the scenes stories: Guilty by association ...
    Belgium wants to become a hub for renewable hydrogen
    On Friday, the Federal Government approved a strategy to turn Belgium into a hub for the import and transit of renewable hydrogen, making the country ...
    Belgium switches to winter time on Sunday
    This weekend, Belgium will once again change the clocks from summer to winter time, meaning that at 3:00 AM on Sunday, the clocks will go back one ...
    Further police strikes possible at Brussels airports on Saturday
    Planned police strikes at Brussels airport on Friday led to delays and missed flights and action might continue at Zaventem and Charleroi airports on ...
    Coronavirus: Over 1,500 patients hospitalised, highest number since May
    Currently, 1,511 patients infected with Covid-19 are hospitalised in Belgium, a 36% increase compared to the previous week and a number not reached ...
    Third dose ‘very likely’ for all Belgian residents, says Walloon Health Minister
    It is "very likely" that all Belgian residents will receive a booster vaccination dose in the coming months or the course of 2022, says Walloon ...
    Flanders sets age limit for Covid Safe Ticket at 12 years (and 2 months)
    The decree that regulates the precise details for the wider use of the Covid Safe Ticker (CST) was approved in the Flemish Parliament on Friday, ...