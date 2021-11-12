   
Brexit led to €359 million in investments in Wallonia, less than in Flanders
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 12 November, 2021
Latest News:
Brexit led to €359 million in investments in...
More hospital beds closed as Covid-19 causes staff...
In Photos: When Belgium ruled the car...
Belgian football keeps TV audience after stadiums reopen ...
Vaccinated only and lockdowns: EU countries tighten restrictions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    In Photos: When Belgium ruled the car
    2
    Vaccinated only and lockdowns: EU countries tighten restrictions
    3
    Belgium remains dark red on European travel map
    4
    Warnings of ‘frighteningly’ high electricity bills in November
    5
    Cyclist filmed knocking over five-year-old sues cameraman
    Share article:

    Brexit led to €359 million in investments in Wallonia, less than in Flanders

    Friday, 12 November 2021

    Credit: Etienne Ansotte/ Belga

    Brexit has resulted in Wallonia receiving almost €358 million in investments, while 539 jobs have been created in the region since the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

    The United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union at the start of this year created economic opportunities for the region to attract foreign investment. Around 20 companies decided to strengthen their positions or set up in Wallonia following Brexit, according to preliminary figures from the Walloon export and foreign investment agency (Awex).

    “We have just launched a new campaign to attract British companies to our soil, but also Indian, Japanese, Chinese or American companies that are looking to relocate to Europe following the Brexit,” Awex international general manager, Michel Kempeneers, told L’Echo.

    Since the referendum in June 2016, Awex recorded 36 projects linked to Brexit that could be beneficial to the region. Of these, 20 companies will be investing in ventures in Wallonia – among them five new companies.

    Related News

     

    According to the agency, many requests are still in the pipeline, especially in the logistics sector.

    “This also creates opportunities for Belgian players. For example, the trucking company Euroterminal, based in Mouscron, has just signed a contract with an e-commerce giant based in England,” Kempeneers said.

    Millions in Wallonia, billions in Flanders

    Many UK-based companies are looking for a foothold in the EU for logistical, regulatory or customs reasons, and are choosing Wallonia, or Flanders as a base.

    The latter region experienced an even bigger economic boost as a result of Brexit, with Flanders welcoming €2.4 billion in investments and 2,755 new jobs, while 81 companies made the jump across the Channel. Some of this disparity can be explained by the coastal location of Flanders, which makes it a slightly more practical site for some businesses than Wallonia.

    However, according to the financial newspaper De Tijd, this new investment does not yet compensate for job losses in the region – especially in West Flanders – where over 6,500 jobs have been lost in this particular province alone.

    Companies that move to Flanders – whether UK or non-UK -based – can continue to enjoy the benefits of EU membership and its legally and financially advantageous Single Market.

    Latest news

    More hospital beds closed as Covid-19 causes staff shortages
    Hospitals in Belgium are facing a more difficult battle during the fourth wave, as they have been asked to reserve intensive care beds for Covid-19 ...
    In Photos: When Belgium ruled the car
    In modern-day Brussels, cars are a somewhat divisive issue. While emptying areas of motorised vehicles is often the explicit aim of city planners ...
    Belgian football keeps TV audience after stadiums reopen 
    The Jupiler Pro League, the Belgian D1 football championship, broke a new audience record last weekend. No less than 844,000 viewers watched the ...
    Vaccinated only and lockdowns: EU countries tighten restrictions
    As coronavirus cases continue to rise across Europe, various countries including Austria, Germany and the Netherlands, are looking to tighten ...
    Walloon government wants local authorities to make people follow the rules
    On Thursday, the Walloon government called on local authorities to ensure strict compliance with health measures relating to the coronavirus pandemic ...
    EMA approves two antibody-based treatments
    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended that the European Commission approve the use of two antibody-based treatments against Covid-19.  ...
    Covid-19 deaths exceed 5 million worldwide
    According to data released Thursday by the US Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in Baltimore, the coronavirus has already killed more than five million ...
    Belgium remains dark red on European travel map
    As the coronavirus situation in Belgium continues to worsen, the entire country has retained its dark red colour in the latest update of the European ...
    Warnings of ‘frighteningly’ high electricity bills in November
    Consumer association Test Achats is warning of "frightening" rates for gas and electricity in November, fearing that prices may increase to the ...
    Pink Screens Festival opens today in Brussels
    The Pink Screens Festival, which sets out to explore the plurality of gender and sexuality identities, officially opens today in Brussels and will ...
    Cyclist filmed knocking over five-year-old sues cameraman
    A cyclist who was recorded knocking over a five-year-old girl in Belgium around Christmas last year has announced he will sue the cameraman because ...
    Brussels wants to keep four vaccination centres open for booster shots
    The Brussels-Capital Region wants to keep four vaccination centres open until at least April 2022 to administer booster doses of coronavirus vaccines ...