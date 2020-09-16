5G rollout: provisional licences challenged in Brussels court...

The granting of provisional 5G licences to five telecom operators has been appealed against by three organisations and five private individuals, the Stop5G.be collective announced on Wednesday.

The arrival of 5G in Belgium was slowed down by political disagreements on the distribution of the proceeds. An arrangement granting provisional rights was proposed pending a political agreement. Those rights currently go to Cegeka, Entropia, Orange, Proximus and Telenet.

The plaintiffs, who filed with Market Court of the Brussels Court of Appeals on 11 September, are three member organisations of the Collective – the non-profit association Grappe, Fin du Nucléaire and AREHS – and five physical persons.

They pointed to the many objections that have been raised in recent years against the 5G technology, which according to them has a negative impact on health and the environment.

Specifically, they accuse BIPT – the federal regulatory body responsible for regulating the electronic communications market – of not respecting the environmental assessment procedure when granting the provisional licences and of not providing sufficient information to the recipients of the public consultation.

The Collective expects that “the independent judge will annul BIPT’s decisions.”

