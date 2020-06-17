 
Brussels to organise public debate about 5G roll-out
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020
Latest News:
Parliament approves commission on Belgium’s colonial past...
Interoperability solution for digital contact tracing in EU...
Slight increase in infections not worrying, says Marc...
Brussels to organise public debate about 5G roll-out...
Brain damage found in 20% of people who...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 17 June 2020
    Parliament approves commission on Belgium’s colonial past
    Interoperability solution for digital contact tracing in EU ready
    Slight increase in infections not worrying, says Marc Van Ranst
    Brussels to organise public debate about 5G roll-out
    Brain damage found in 20% of people who died from coronavirus
    ‘Would not happen to a white MEP’: Brussels police accused of racism
    Air France asks for 8,300 voluntary redundancies
    Coronavirus: finance minister urged to delay tax return deadline
    Defaced Churchill statue removed from box for Macron’s visit
    Hundreds of tips pour in on ‘Killers of Brabant’ mystery suspect
    Government agrees rescue plan for Aviapartner
    Racism on social media in Belgium triples since 2015
    Proximus CEO intervenes in diversity debate with tweet supporting Telenet
    Norwegian resumes 76 routes in Europe
    ‘Only option’ to solve Belgium’s government puzzle rejected
    Coronavirus makes plans for free public transport in Brussels uncertain
    Man who tried to strangle daughter with USB cable gets 10 years in prison
    Inflation in eurozone hits a four year low
    Belgium in Brief: Are We Getting Rail Passes?
    Two more Brussels classes close after pupils test positive for coronavirus
    View more

    Brussels to organise public debate about 5G roll-out

    Wednesday, 17 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    On Wednesday morning, Brussels Environment Minister Alain Maron announced that he wants to organise a public debate about 5G, to ensure that decisions on emission standards are taken in full transparency.

    According to the Minister, the commercial offer for a so-called “5G light” launched by Proximus in some 30 municipalities across Belgium during the lockdown, demonstrated the need for a public debate.

    MPs from almost all parties asked questions in the Environment Committee on Wednesday about the roll-out of a 5G network in Brussels, reports Bruzz.

    The auction of 5G licences has been blocked, mainly because of political disagreements on the distribution of the proceeds.

    At the moment, the tests for a 5G light network are almost exclusively happening in Flanders, as the Brussels’ radiation standards are too strict, and protests in Wallonia have stopped the rollout in several municipalities.

    “The Region is not responsible for the 5G licences as such, only for the radiation standards, the licences needed for the antennas, and the fiscal aspect,” said Maron.

    “Personally, I am in favour of the tax on the antennas becoming a regional competence, because now every municipality does its own thing and there are several lawsuits,” he said, adding that Bernard Clerfayt, Minister for Local Governments is in charge of that.

    Related News:

     

    “Everyone must be able to understand the issues at stake in terms of the environment, health, the economy and uses. On many of these points, the experts disagree with each other, and there is some controversy,” Maron told L’Echo, adding that he wants to hold a serene debate.

    “The conspiracy theories linking the coronavirus to 5G will only develop more as decisions are taken without transparent debate,” he added.

    What that public debate should look like, has not been decided yet. “It may take the form of a community consultation, a public inquiry, hearings or a traditional committee of inquiry,” he said.

    “The government will discuss the appropriate form and decide as quickly as possible. Experts will certainly be involved in the debate,” Maron stressed.

    The cabinets of the ministers concerned will start mutual consultations this week. When the debate will be held is not clear yet, but this is not a delay mechanism, he said. “After all, the licenses will still be issued this legislature,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times