Google’s ‘Routines’ function will become available in Belgium...

Google has already pre-programmed six routines. For example, saying “Hey Google, hello” will prompt the assistant to read the weather forecast, reminders, the latest news and the day’s agenda items. The “leaving home” routine consists of turning off thermostats, sockets and lights.
In addition to these two examples, the routines “Bedtime”, “I’m home”, “From home to work” and “From work to home” will be also be pre-programmed.
These routines can be adjusted at will. For example, in the morning, the coffee machine can also be turned on at “good morning” time, or a genre of music or a radio station can be started at “I’m at home” time, Google said.
Users can consult instructions and possibilities here.