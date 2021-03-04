Latest SpaceX rocket launches, lands, then explodes...

“As if the flight test was not exciting enough, SN10 experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly shortly after landing,” the official website of the project reads. This is accompanied by a video that cuts out before the blast, but does show flames and smoke coming from the base of the craft.
According to reports, the explosion occurred a few minutes after landing, sending the rocket airborne again and then crashing to the ground.
It was the third time that a test flight with a prototype of the Starship rocket ended in flames. In the previous two test flights in January and February the rockets exploded during the landing attempt.
“All in all a great day for the Starship teams – these test flights are all about improving our understanding and development of a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo on long-duration interplanetary flights, and help humanity return to the Moon, and travel to Mars and beyond,” the website entry adds.