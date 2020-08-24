European Commission proposes €7.8 billion in coronavirus funds for Belgium

Belgium is set to clinch €7.8 billion out of an €81.4 billion support package proposed by the Commission to support member states’ efforts to cushion the coronavirus’ blow on their economies.

The EU Commission on Monday said that it had proposed several requests for funds for just over a dozen countries out of its SURE instrument, a loan package created to boost countries’ own unemployment and business support schemes.

Belgium’s envelope of €7.8 billion is the fourth-highest among the list of 15 countries who have so far applied to receive SURE funds, according to a press release.

Italy, the first EU country to impose a lockdown as hospitals buckled under a wave of hospitalisations, is set to receive €27.4 billion, followed by Spain and Poland, cleared for a loan of €21.3 billion and €11.2 billion, respectively.

The quantities proposed by the Commission must still be given the green light by the EU Council, composed of EU heads of state and led by former Belgian Premier Charles Michel.

Subject to approval, EU member countries will receive the funds in the form of loans granted “under favourable terms,” the Commission said in an online statement on Monday.

The SURE loans are part of so far three major aid schemes and safety nets unblocked by the EU to support countries’ budgets, as they rush to bail out businesses and dish out support schemes to shield workers from the economic blow of the pandemic.

In July, a coronavirus recovery plan worth €750 billion was approved after four days of marathon negotiations, in a deal hailed as “historic” by EU leaders, and which comprises €390 billion in grants, with the remaining funds granted in the form of loans.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times