   
Belgium faces 400 new daily coronavirus cases when schools restart
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 24 August, 2020
Latest News:
Online growth sees 16,000 new jobs for supermarket...
Traces of poison found in blood of Russian...
Lufthansa wants Covid-19 test results from passengers who...
Researchers document first case of coronavirus re-infection...
Marc Van Ranst: ‘Brussels in European top ten...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 24 August 2020
    Online growth sees 16,000 new jobs for supermarket giant Tesco
    Traces of poison found in blood of Russian opposition leader Navalny
    Lufthansa wants Covid-19 test results from passengers who can’t wear masks
    Researchers document first case of coronavirus re-infection
    Marc Van Ranst: ‘Brussels in European top ten for fastest-growing Covid-19 clusters’
    Coronavirus plasma treatment ‘not without danger’, Belgian expert says
    European Commission proposes €7.8 billion in coronavirus funds for Belgium
    Weather report: cold and wet week ahead for Belgium
    Belgium faces 400 new daily coronavirus cases when schools restart
    Two Belgians arrested in Spain suspected of being hitmen
    Two opposition leaders arrested in Belarus following mass protests
    Belgian couple stuck in Aruba for six months because of lockdown
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: ‘fascists have no place’ in police, airport minister says
    Coronavirus: Belgium will begin testing nursing home staff preventatively
    Belgium in Brief: What Happens When The Holidaymakers Return ?
    Covid-19 situation ‘still favourable’ in Belgian nursing homes despite recent outbreaks
    Belgium’s biggest swingers club closes after reopening for three days
    Coronavirus: drones fly over Brussels food market to ‘better identify’ offenders
    Three explosions in Antwerp may be related to drug gang conflict
    Marc Van Ranst threatened in Mechelen station
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium faces 400 new daily coronavirus cases when schools restart

    Monday, 24 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium faces a potential of 400 daily new coronavirus when school restarts, inter federal Covid-19 spokespeople Frédérique Jacobs and Steven Van Gucht warn on Monday during a press conference.

    The latest figures from the Sciensano public health institute show that Belgium had a daily average of 493.3 new coronavirus cases between 14 and 20 August, a 15% drop compared to the week before. With the way the trends are heading, Belgium faces 400 new daily cases by September.

    That’s “an important number,” the spokespeople said. A “particular attention to the golden rules” is needed in the coming weeks to get that number down.

    “Let’s work together to fall below 100 new infections per day by 1 September,” Jacobs and Van Gucht said.

    Related Articles

     

    The Group of Experts for an Exit Strategy (GEES) had previously decided that the risk for schools opening up five days a week as usual was limited.

    The decision to have schools open five days a week again “also requires that schools, teachers and students undertake to strictly adhere to rules such as wearing a mask in class (while allowing it to be removed during breaks or sports activities),” the ministers of education said at the time.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times