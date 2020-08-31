   
Germany to try to harmonise travel restrictions across EU
Monday, 31 August, 2020
    Germany to try to harmonise travel restrictions across EU

    Monday, 31 August 2020
    Credit: Vasyatka1 (CC BY-SA 4.0)

    Germany, which holds the rotating EU presidency, will propose to harmonise the different travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.

    The proposal will be submitted on Wednesday, a European source told the Belga press agency.

    “A coherent response is crucial to avoid a fragmented approach, as we saw earlier in the year, and to preserve the integrity of the Schengen area,” the German presidency stresses in its proposal.

    The German Presidency document proposes a common approach to epidemiological data, evaluation and classification of risk areas. It also suggests a common framework for measures concerning risk areas and travel restrictions with a “special focus on border regions.”

    Depending on the country, the quarantine imposed can currently vary from 10 to 14 days, with screening tests being required on departure or arrival, having been carried out 48 or 72 hours before.

    Additionally, the assessment and classification of “risk areas” currently varies greatly from country to country, sometimes with two or three categories.

    Germany also wishes to standardise communication on travel restrictions decided by member States, sometimes implemented without the country concerned having been informed in advance.

    At Wednesday’s meeting, the German EU presidency aims to “identify aspects” of its proposal that could lead to “closer coordination.”

    The Brussels Times