Germany to try to harmonise travel restrictions across EU
Monday, 31 August 2020
Credit: Vasyatka1 (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Germany, which holds the rotating EU presidency, will propose to harmonise the different travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.
The proposal will be submitted on Wednesday, a European source told the Belga press agency.
“A coherent response is crucial to avoid a fragmented approach, as we saw earlier in the year, and to preserve the integrity of the Schengen area,” the German presidency stresses in its proposal.
The German Presidency document proposes a common approach to epidemiological data, evaluation and classification of risk areas. It also suggests a common framework for measures concerning risk areas and travel restrictions with a “special focus on border regions.”