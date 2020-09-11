   
Brexit: EU intensifies preparations to be ‘ready for all scenarios’, Barnier warns
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 11 September, 2020
Latest News:
Brexit: EU intensifies preparations to be ‘ready for...
Hazard gets ‘thumbs up’ from De Block for...
Belgium records rapid rise in number of new...
Greenpeace hangs banner on Commission headquarters: ‘Amazon fires...
Belgian paedophile captured in Spain after a year...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 11 September 2020
    Brexit: EU intensifies preparations to be ‘ready for all scenarios’, Barnier warns
    Hazard gets ‘thumbs up’ from De Block for telling staff to wear mask properly
    Belgium records rapid rise in number of new coronavirus infections
    Greenpeace hangs banner on Commission headquarters: ‘Amazon fires – Europe guilty’
    Belgian paedophile captured in Spain after a year on the run
    Corona effect on economy less severe than predicted
    Police comment on ‘leftist preaching’ leads to official enquiry
    Launch of Belgian coronavirus tracing app delayed
    EU auditors: Development aid to Kenya had no visible impact on the economy
    Wilmès stays in power, for now
    ‘No clusters’: work and school did not cause rise in figures, expert says
    UK has ‘seriously damaged trust’ over Internal Market Bill, EU says
    Brussels bars can extend their terraces until the end of the year
    Belgian flight forced to quarantine due to government error
    Russian vaccine: plausibility of trial results called into question
    Walloon government in talks for Belgian Legoland amusement park
    10:00 PM curfew could be introduced across Britain after Belgian success
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: Slovakia wants special envoy to investigate custody death
    General practitioners face heavy workload as respiratory viruses increase
    European court: Flanders should overturn ban on ritual slaughter
    View more
    Share article:

    Brexit: EU intensifies preparations to be ‘ready for all scenarios’, Barnier warns

    Friday, 11 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Negotiations between the EU and the UK on their post-Brexit relationship remain difficult and do not seem to yield any progress, EU negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday evening.

    The UK is currently in a transition period as, while it has left the EU at the end of January, the country remains in the EU customs union and single market until 31 December 2020.

    An eighth round of talks between Europe and the UK concluded an eighth round of talks that have been taking place since Tuesday in London.

    In a brief statement, Michel Barnier said that the EU is “intensifying its preparedness work to be ready for all scenarios on 1 January 2021.”

    Between the lines, it states that it will be necessary to be ready for a “no deal,” as the disparities remain enormous while there is little time left. However, “nobody should underestimate the practical, economic and social consequences of a ‘no deal’ scenario,” Barnier warned.

    Related Articles

    At the same time, “the EU remains committed to an ambitious future partnership with the UK,” he said. “This would clearly be to the benefit of both sides.”

    “The EU has shown flexibility to work around the UK’s red lines and find solutions that fully respect the UK’s sovereignty,” Barnier said.

    “However, on its side, the UK has not engaged in a reciprocal way on fundamental EU principles and interests,” Barnier said.

    The Brussels Times