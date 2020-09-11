   
European Commission invests €4 million in coronavirus plasma research
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 11 September, 2020
Latest News:
European Commission invests €4 million in coronavirus plasma...
Brussels Airport Covid-19 testing lab opens on Monday...
Covid-19 increases: ‘clear differences’ between Belgian regions...
City shuffle: Brussels rethinks public space amid coronavirus...
Human trafficking: Brussels prosecutor knew of Vietnamese minors...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 11 September 2020
    European Commission invests €4 million in coronavirus plasma research
    Brussels Airport Covid-19 testing lab opens on Monday
    Covid-19 increases: ‘clear differences’ between Belgian regions
    City shuffle: Brussels rethinks public space amid coronavirus summer
    Human trafficking: Brussels prosecutor knew of Vietnamese minors who died
    ‘Unheard of’: Minister condemns sharing nude photos of Flemish media personalities
    Weather report: up to 31 degrees on Monday
    Belgium in Brief: Amazon Fires – Europe Guilty?
    Flanders will fight to maintain ritual slaughter ban
    Greenpeace hangs banner on Commission headquarters: ‘Amazon fires – Europe guilty’
    Why Belgium considers Spain a red travel zone
    Belgians urged to destroy unsolicited seed packs from Asia
    Rock Werchter: Red Hot Chili Peppers confirmed for 2021
    The drama of Belgian politics: too many principles, too little responsibility
    Belgium still at risk of coronavirus flare-up, ULB epidemiologist warns
    Brexit: EU intensifies preparations to be ‘ready for all scenarios’, Barnier warns
    Fuel prices drop from Saturday
    Hazard gets ‘thumbs up’ from De Block for telling staff to wear mask properly
    Belgium records rapid rise in number of new coronavirus infections
    Belgian paedophile captured in Spain after a year on the run
    View more
    Share article:

    European Commission invests €4 million in coronavirus plasma research

    Friday, 11 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A new research project into plasma transfusion with Covid-19 antibodies is getting €4 million in support from the European Commission.

    The project, SUPPORT-E, “will coordinate and enable clinical studies on convalescent plasma transfusions performed across Europe,” the Commission said.

    “The funding is part of the Commision’s €1 billion pledge for coronavirus research and innovation, which comes under Horizon 2020 and is directed towards the development of vaccines, new treatments and diagnostic tools to prevent the spread of the virus,” the Commission explained.

    “Using plasma from patients that have recovered from Covid-19 and developed an immune response is a very promising avenue for treating the disease, but we need more evidence about its efficacy and safety,” said Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth.

    Related Articles

     

    The project “will help not only determine safety and efficacy, but also to better understand which patients should be transfused and how, as well as how the donations should be tested and selected to guarantee the best treatment outcome,” according to the Commission.

    The institution “is playing an important role by supporting international efforts to enhance evidence and assess the potential of this therapy as well as to ensure it has no serious adverse effects,” she continued.

    The Belgian universities of Leuven and Liège are also conducting research into the use of plasma, Het Laatste Nieuws reported, and a professor from the University of Ghent ran a first experiment on a Belgian coronavirus patient in April.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times