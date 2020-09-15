   
Brexit: British Parliament votes in favour of controversial Internal Market Bill
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020
Latest News:
Brexit: British Parliament votes in favour of controversial...
Belgium in Brief: Waiting...
European Parliament pushes Belgium for ‘truth’ in fatal...
Belgium breaks 700 new coronavirus cases per day...
Belgian doctors sound alarm as coronavirus pressures shift...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 15 September 2020
    Brexit: British Parliament votes in favour of controversial Internal Market Bill
    Belgium in Brief: Waiting
    European Parliament pushes Belgium for ‘truth’ in fatal Charleroi arrest
    Belgium breaks 700 new coronavirus cases per day
    Belgian doctors sound alarm as coronavirus pressures shift towards them
    Weather report: 34 degrees expected today
    Belgium lacks ‘clarity and transparency’ on Covid figures
    Coronavirus epidemic gaining strength in every Belgian province
    Covid-19 swabs delivered by the government ‘make one out of two patients bleed’
    Coronavirus: Travellers who neglect mandatory test will be contacted from Wednesday
    Over 200,000 Belgians should be in post-travel quarantine at the moment
    Global level of ‘unpreparedness for next pandemic’ is dangerous
    Charleroi Airport to open Covid-19 testing centre in ‘6 to 8 weeks’
    Antwerp begins fingerprint scanning ahead of new ID card launch
    Belgium’s agriculture policy leads to 60% fewer birds, report shows
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s daily testing capacity reaches over 30,000
    Belgium experiences warmest 14 September in recorded history
    Google aims for zero carbon emissions by 2030
    Brussels police accused of ‘unacceptable’ violence at health care workers protest
    Brussels’ special coronavirus committee will start on 25 September
    View more
    Share article:

    Brexit: British Parliament votes in favour of controversial Internal Market Bill

    Tuesday, 15 September 2020
    Credit: © Belga

    The British Parliament on Monday night voted in favour of a controversial bill that allows the UK to reverse some of the Brexit agreements.

    The law, known as the Internal Market Bill, is contrary to international law, Johnson admitted, but it is “a protection, it’s a safety net, it’s in an insurance policy and it is a very sensible measure,” he said.

    The bill would allow ministers to take measures to ensure the free movement of goods to and from Northern Ireland.

    Johnson has said that it is not his wish that the law be invoked, saying it would not have to be if a good free trade agreement with the EU could be concluded quickly.

    “I regret to have to tell the House that in recent months the EU has suggested that it is ready to go to extreme and unreasonable lengths using the Northern Ireland Protocol in a way that goes well beyond common sense, simply to exert leverage against the UK in our negotiations for a free trade agreement,” Johnson said.

    “I understand how some people will feel unease over the use of these powers,” he said, “and I share that sentiment myself and I have absolutely no desire to use these measures. They are an insurance policy and if we reach agreement with our European friends – which I still believe is possible – they will never be invoked.”

    Last week, the EU and the UK finished an eighth round of negotiations on future relations. Negotiations remain difficult and do not seem to yield any progress, chief negotiator for the EU Michel Barnier had said after this eighth round.

    While the country has left the European Union at the end of January, it remains part of the customs union and the single market until the end of the year.

    After that, failing an agreement, EU-UK relations will be subject to World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, with high tariffs and extensive customs controls.

    The Internal Market Bill has faced criticism from the EU, with European Council President Charles Michel calling the bill “not acceptable.”

    While the British parliament voted in favour, the bill’s content will have to be discussed over the next four days, with room for significant change in the process.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times