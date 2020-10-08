   
Brexit: ‘The EU will stand in full solidarity with Ireland’ 
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 08 October, 2020
Latest News:
Police will enforce bar closures in Brussels, confirms...
Brexit: ‘The EU will stand in full solidarity...
Cheeky garden gnome attracts more than admiring looks...
Children with same-sex parents do better at school,...
6 in 10 new cars in Flanders run...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 08 October 2020
    Police will enforce bar closures in Brussels, confirms Interior Minister
    Brexit: ‘The EU will stand in full solidarity with Ireland’ 
    Cheeky garden gnome attracts more than admiring looks
    Children with same-sex parents do better at school, study shows
    6 in 10 new cars in Flanders run on petrol
    EU clarifies its position on financial aid to the Palestinians
    23,000 abandoned baby chickens die at Madrid airport
    EU has helped over 20 non-EU countries to fight coronavirus
    Hospitals need to transfer more Covid-19 patient outside Brussels
    European Parliament wants every Member State to be climate neutral by 2050
    New lockdown coming if coronavirus figures don’t fall, Marc Van Ranst warns
    ‘Not main culprits’: brewers demand data to justify Brussels bar closures
    EU concludes third Covid-19 vaccine deal
    Bar or restaurant: Brussels decides on the difference
    Safety concerns over electric scooters, says Test Achats
    Covid-19: Nivelles prison under quarantine after 8 inmates test positive
    City of Brussels gives 2,000 euros to bars forced to close
    Cafés serving food in Brussels told to close too
    Weather report: Belgium faces 75km/h gusts on Thursday
    Tomorrow’s Europe: Episode 3 – Artificial intelligence in healthcare
    View more
    Share article:

    Brexit: ‘The EU will stand in full solidarity with Ireland’ 

    Thursday, 08 October 2020
    © Belga

    The EU will stand in full solidarity with Ireland in light of Brexit, President of the European Council Charles Michel told the Prime Minister or Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin.

    Michel told Martin that his message was “simple”: Brexit should not have negative consequences for Ireland when it comes to EU relations.

    In his speech, Michel made it clear that the EU values a stable Ireland in the post-Brexit era, referring back to the Good Friday Agreement that ended the violence between Ireland and Northern Ireland in the 1960’s.

    “What’s at stake is what we cherish most. The Good Friday Agreement, the peace and stability of the island of Ireland and the integrity of the single market. This is not only an Irish issue. This is a European one,” Michel said.

    Michel further referred to the Northern Ireland protocol, which is part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. The protocol guarantees the continuation of EU customs rules of the Northern Ireland border with Ireland, which will ensure smooth traffic from one side to the other.

    Related News

     

    Michel reassured Martin that this protocol will be fully guaranteed, calling it “a matter of law, a matter of trust”.

    Shortly after the meeting, Michel tweeted that this is “the moment of truth” for Brexit, calling on the British government to take “significant steps”.

    Thursday morning, Martin said ahead of the meeting that he hoped “that, as negotiations intensify, it will be possible to find a means to bridge the considerable gaps that remain between the EU and UK positions”.

    Martin agreed with Michel that a Brexit agreement should be reached, but “not at any cost”.

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times