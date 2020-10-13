   
Non-EU citizens need to register to travel between EU countries from 2022
Tuesday, 13 October, 2020
    Non-EU citizens need to register to travel between EU countries from 2022

    Tuesday, 13 October 2020
    Credit: Pikrepo

    Non-EU citizens will need to register if they wish to travel between Member States when visiting Europe, starting from the end of 2022.

    Travellers from the 60 countries that are exempt from applying for a visa to enter the EU, will be required to register to travel in the European Union’s Schengen zone in two years’ time.

    The Schengen Agreement led to the abolishment of border checks between 22 out of 27 Member States and 4 non-EU members since 1995.

    The measure will become mandatory in 2023, according to the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS).

    Previously, the system was set to be activated in 2021. The new timeline should “allow travellers and border control checks to adapt to the new system”.

    The new system will apply to travellers from countries like the United States, Brazil and Canada.

    Applicants will be checked to make sure that they do not pose a security risk to the EU. The registration will cost around 7 euros. People under 18 will not need to pay any fees to register.

     

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times