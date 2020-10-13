More than 7,000 Covid-19 tests carried out at Brussels Airport

More than 7,000 people have been tested for Covid-19 at Brussels Airport since the screening centre was launched on 14 September, the airport announced on Tuesday.

A mobile laboratory is now able to process the samples directly on site, allowing faster results to be provided. People get an answer on average after nine hours, Brussels Airport said. The maximum waiting time is 24 hours.

Passengers can also perform a rapid PCR test, with a result within four hours. The service costs €135 and is useful for passengers who, for example, have to present a negative test to travel to certain destinations.

People returning from a red zone or who have been in contact with an infected person and have an activation code can be tested free of charge. The cost of a standard test in other cases is €67.

People who have been contacted under the tracing policy but who are not travelling can also be tested at the airport by presenting their activation code. They can request this online or on site.

Temperature checks for arriving passengers will be abolished from 15 October 2020, with passengers returning from a red zone now having to be tested five days after their return, the airport adds. However, the temperature check will still be required for departing passengers.

