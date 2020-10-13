   
EU’s fossil fuel sector may not receive corona recovery funds following vote
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 13 October, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s coronavirus barometer will be launched on Friday...
Belgium will purchase rapid coronavirus tests...
EU’s fossil fuel sector may not receive corona...
Covid-19 testing sites in Liège reach full capacity...
Big corporations and ‘the rich’ will be taxed...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 13 October 2020
    Belgium’s coronavirus barometer will be launched on Friday
    Belgium will purchase rapid coronavirus tests
    EU’s fossil fuel sector may not receive corona recovery funds following vote
    Covid-19 testing sites in Liège reach full capacity
    Big corporations and ‘the rich’ will be taxed to help EU recover from pandemic
    Charleroi hospital refuses to take Covid-19 patients from Brussels
    Runners from across Europe to take part in the first virtual edition of ‘Run for Europe’
    Merkel wants EU to increase cooperation to prepare for next pandemic
    Bicycle thefts in Brussels rose by more than 25% in 3 years, mobility minister says
    Antwerp University Hospital will tackle alcohol abuse among youth
    ‘No plans’ to shut Belgian Francophone schools amid rise in Covid-19 cases
    Non-EU citizens need to register to travel between EU countries from 2022
    Half a million face masks in Belgium unusable because of missing stickers
    Brussels extends support measures for cultural sector
    EU introduces uniform colour codes for travel zones
    Telenet wants to provide 10,000 vulnerable families with €5 basic internet
    Belgium in Brief: Not Ruling Out Another Lockdown
    Johnson & Jonhson halts coronavirus vaccine trials over ‘unexplained illness’
    More than 7,000 Covid-19 tests carried out at Brussels Airport
    European cities will need to be transformed to reach climate goal, Commissioner says
    View more
    Share article:

    EU’s fossil fuel sector may not receive corona recovery funds following vote

    Tuesday, 13 October 2020
    Credit: pixy.org

    The fossil fuel sector of the European economy will not be able to receive financial support from the €750 billion Covid-19 recovery fund following a vote by the European Parliament’s environment committee on Monday.

    With the vote, the European Parliament’s committee demonstrates its wish for the recovery fund to help the EU’s “green transition” and “not finance fossil fuels”.

    The resolution was adopted with 65 Members of Parliament voting in favour of the resolution. 15 voted against, and three MEPs abstained.

    It remains to be seen whether the resolution will also be adopted by Member States and the EU Council of Ministers and the European Parliament as a whole.

    Greenpeace EU spokesperson on the green recovery Ariadna Rodrigo stated that though “this is progress”, “the fossil fuel industry still has a lot of allies in the EU Parliament and especially in European governments”.

    The corona recovery fund is part of the EU’s budget plan for the next seven years, which will still need to be approved by both the European Parliament and the European Council.

    The approval was scheduled for July, but both parties have not been able to come to an agreement on the total sum of the budget, and disagrees on where the funds should be spent (with the European Parliament calling for more funding for social initiatives).

    Last week, the European Parliament walked out of negotiations with the European Council. Negotiations are set to resume on Wednesday.

    In total, 25% of the corona recovery fund has been reserved for climate action.

     

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times