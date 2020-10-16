UK to decide whether it will continue Brexit negotiations

In response to the European Council’s conclusions, Britain’s Chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said that he was “disappointed” and “surprised the EU is no longer committed to working ‘intensively’ to reach a future partnership”, as had been agreed on with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on 3 October.
“Also surprised by suggestion that to get an agreement all future moves must come from the UK. It’s an unusual approach to conducting a negotiation,” Frost added.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Johnson to continue the Brexit negotiations and said that the EU will need to compromise on the deal.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo responded to the recent developments by saying that “not closing a deal is crazy, but a bad deal is even crazier”.