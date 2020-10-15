EU Commission chief von der Leyen to self-isolate after Covid-19 contact

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, left an EU summit one hour after it started after being in touch with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

Von der Leyen attended a European Council summit after hearing that one of her members of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Thursday morning, saying that she herself has tested negative for the virus but would go into self-isolation immediately.

I have just been informed that a member of my front office has tested positive to COVID-19 this morning. I myself have tested negative. However as a precaution I am immediately leaving the European Council to go into self-isolation. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 15, 2020

This week, the European Union is set to discuss multiple topics of high importance, like Brexit, the EU’s new environmental regulations for the next seven years (or Green Deal), and the approval of the EU budget.

The EU budget was set to be approved in July, but the European Council and the European Parliament have been unable to reach an agreement. The EU’s €750 billion corona recovery fund cannot be unlocked and be implemented until all EU institutions approve it.

