EU Commission chief von der Leyen to self-isolate after Covid-19 contact
Thursday, 15 October 2020
Credit: European Parliament / Flickr
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, left an EU summit one hour after it started after being in touch with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.
Von der Leyen attended a European Council summit after hearing that one of her members of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Thursday morning, saying that she herself has tested negative for the virus but would go into self-isolation immediately.
I have just been informed that a member of my front office has tested positive to COVID-19 this morning. I myself have tested negative.
However as a precaution I am immediately leaving the European Council to go into self-isolation.
This week, the European Union is set to discuss multiple topics of high importance, like Brexit, the EU’s new environmental regulations for the next seven years (or Green Deal), and the approval of the EU budget.