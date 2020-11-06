Brexit: UK insufficiently prepared for end of transition period, experts warn
Friday, 06 November 2020
Credit: Belga
Trade relations between the UK and the EU will be seriously disrupted on 1 January, whether there is a post-Brexit agreement or not, the UK’s National Audit Office (NAO) warned on Friday.
From 1 January, the UK will no longer apply the rules of Europe’s single market and customs union. It left the EU in January and is currently in a transition phase as the country and the European Union try to reach an agreement on future relations.
In a report, the NAO considers that the government has made progress in adapting infrastructure at the borders, but that it is far from sufficient. Preparations have been delayed by the pandemic and significant risks remain, particularly for Northern Ireland and for businesses trading with the continent.