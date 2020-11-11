   
‘He’s gay’: Belgian MEP’s comment causes controversy online
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020
Latest News:
Chovanec: Nazi salute Graffiti removed from Ghent wall...
‘He’s gay’: Belgian MEP’s comment causes controversy online...
Armistice Day: What’s open in Belgium?...
Belgium on Holiday: What is Armistice Day?...
Belgium’s new Covid-19 cases continue to drop, deaths...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 November 2020
    Chovanec: Nazi salute Graffiti removed from Ghent wall
    ‘He’s gay’: Belgian MEP’s comment causes controversy online
    Armistice Day: What’s open in Belgium?
    Belgium on Holiday: What is Armistice Day?
    Belgium’s new Covid-19 cases continue to drop, deaths rise to 190 per day
    Government plans to bring in points-based driving licence
    EU Commission accuses Amazon of breach of competition rules
    ‘Frustrations rise’: Belgian prisons affected worse than in March
    Belgian hospital resumes Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine trials
    Flanders already purchased 1.1 million rapid Covid-19 tests
    EU Member States and European Parliament reach deal on long-term budget
    How Flanders indirectly funds fake coronavirus news
    ‘Let them lie’: Flemish towns rethink autumn leaf clean up
    Brussels opens sixth Covid-19 testing centre in Schaerbeek on Thursday
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee to meet again on Friday
    Flemish broadcaster VRT will be investigated by Brussels public prosecutor’s office
    Belgium to decide on purchase of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine next week
    Brussels short film ‘Sun Dog’ nominated for European Film Awards
    Over 5,000 polluting cars have entered Brussels’ low emission zone this year
    Italy tightens coronavirus measures in several regions
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘He’s gay’: Belgian MEP’s comment causes controversy online

    Wednesday, 11 November 2020
    Johan Van Overtveldt. Credit: Belga

    A comment made by Belgian MEP Johan Van Overtveldt about the sexuality of a journalist during a press conference caused some controversy on social media.

    On Tuesday, Van Overtveldt, as Chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on Budgets, spoke at a press conference of European Parliament negotiators for the next multi-annual EU budget.

    After his speech, Flemish VRT journalist Riadh Bahri was the first one to ask a question. The spokesperson announced him as “Miss Bahri,” which Van Overtveldt quickly corrected by saying “It’s mister.”

    While waiting for Bahri’s microphone to connect, Van Overtveldt added “He’s gay.” The words were intended for his fellow negotiators, but could be heard live by everyone following the press conference.


    A video of the moment and the comment were posted on Twitter, where the scene was called “hallucinatory”, “not relevant” and “inappropriate.”

    Related News:

     

    Paul Magnette, chairman of the Francophone socialist PS party, called Van Overtveldt a “perfect fool,” and Belgium’s Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration Sammy Mahdi tweeted that he “would like an explanation.”

    On Tuesday evening, Van Overtveldt tweeted that he called Bahri as soon as he could to speak about the incident. “Under no circumstances did I intend to hurt anyone. So I apologise.”


    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times