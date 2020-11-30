Belgium receives first €2 billion in loans from Commission tomorrow
Credit: Belga
Belgium will receive the first instalment of €2 billion in loans from the European Commission’s ‘SURE’ programme, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.
SURE is a temporary programme of low-cost loans to the Member States that are spending a lot more money to save jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, von der Leyen said in an interview with VRT.
Belgium is entitled to €7.8 billion in low-interest loans, thanks to this programme, which can reach up to 100 billion.
“We want to protect healthy companies by telling them not to lay off their workers, by preserving expertise and skills in the company, despite the difficulties of this period,” von der Leyen said.