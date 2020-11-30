   
Belgium receives first €2 billion in loans from Commission tomorrow
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 November, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium receives first €2 billion in loans from...
Bitcoin price nears record $20,000 high...
Most Brussels museums ready for reopening...
Cheat Sheet: How Belgium can celebrate Coronavirus Christmas...
Brussels to limit access, ban eating and smoking...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 November 2020
    Belgium receives first €2 billion in loans from Commission tomorrow
    Bitcoin price nears record $20,000 high
    Most Brussels museums ready for reopening
    Cheat Sheet: How Belgium can celebrate Coronavirus Christmas
    Brussels to limit access, ban eating and smoking in Grand-Place
    Biden expected to visit Brussels again in early 2021
    ‘Once and for all’: sex work in Brussels remains forbidden
    Multinationals to blame for child labour in cocoa sector, report says
    No legal Covid-19 self-tests available in Europe yet, says Van Gucht
    Moderna pushes speedy EU approval of coronavirus vaccine
    Belgian activists launch ‘longest climate protest ever’ ahead of EU summit
    Belgium in Brief: The Latest New Coronavirus Rules Updated
    EU auditors: Overfishing in EU waters threat to marine environment
    Crisis Centre urges Belgians to shop online
    Belgian universities allowed partial campus reopening for exams
    Belgium spent €4.3 million on coronavirus drug not recommended by WHO
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures drop further, 906 patients in intensive care
    What are the rules when Belgium’s shops reopen?
    Coronavirus: Belgian music festivals ready to assist in mass vaccination campaign
    Culture: SMAK museum in Ghent wants to clone itself
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium receives first €2 billion in loans from Commission tomorrow

    Monday, 30 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium will receive the first instalment of €2 billion in loans from the European Commission’s ‘SURE’ programme, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

    SURE is a temporary programme of low-cost loans to the Member States that are spending a lot more money to save jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, von der Leyen said in an interview with VRT.

    Belgium is entitled to €7.8 billion in low-interest loans, thanks to this programme, which can reach up to 100 billion.

    “We want to protect healthy companies by telling them not to lay off their workers, by preserving expertise and skills in the company, despite the difficulties of this period,” von der Leyen said.

    Related News:

     

    Of the €7.8 billion of “SURE” support going to Belgium, €6.21 billion relates to federal measures and the rest to measures of the federated entities.

    The programme can help to cover the costs directly related to the creation or extension of national employment schemes but also other similar measures put in place for the self-employed.

    SURE is part of a package of more than €500 billion agreed by Member States in the spring to respond to the first consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Additionally, the EU’s 27 Member States agreed on a €750 billion programme to boost the European economy this summer.

    The Brussels Times