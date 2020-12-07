EU aims for 30 million zero-emission vehicles by 2030
The European Commission wants to see ‘at least’ 30 million zero-emission vehicles on European roads by 2030, Reuters reports based on a Commission draft document.
That zero-emission goal would require around three million charging points for electric vehicles and up to 1,000 hydrogen refuelling stations, according to New Mobility News. That would be a significant undertaking as there are currently 200,000 charging points and 177 hydrogen stations in the EU.
A move towards 30 million zero-emission vehicles could help the Commission reach its target of reducing emissions in Europe by 55% by 2030, which “is going to be bloody hard to do,” according to Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal.
“It is a tough job,” Timmermans, said, “but it can be done. And the sooner we start, the lower the cost.”
