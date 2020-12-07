EU aims for 30 million zero-emission vehicles by 2030

The European Commission wants to see ‘at least’ 30 million zero-emission vehicles on European roads by 2030, Reuters reports based on a Commission draft document.

That zero-emission goal would require around three million charging points for electric vehicles and up to 1,000 hydrogen refuelling stations, according to New Mobility News. That would be a significant undertaking as there are currently 200,000 charging points and 177 hydrogen stations in the EU.

A move towards 30 million zero-emission vehicles could help the Commission reach its target of reducing emissions in Europe by 55% by 2030, which “is going to be bloody hard to do,” according to Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal.

“It is a tough job,” Timmermans, said, “but it can be done. And the sooner we start, the lower the cost.”

Let me be very clear: this is going to be bloody hard to do. But it can be done. The sooner we start, the lower the cost. And just imagine the costs of inaction, of horrible storms like in Limone, or another monthly Gota Fría. Those costs are huge#ClimateLaw #ClimateNeutralEU pic.twitter.com/1wsUyUMOFl — Frans Timmermans (@TimmermansEU) October 7, 2020



Timmermans’ final goal is for the EU to become climate neutral by 2050. He has also hammered down on the importance of offshore wind energy, which he called a “European success story.”

