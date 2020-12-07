   
EU aims for 30 million zero-emission vehicles by 2030
Monday, 07 December, 2020
    EU aims for 30 million zero-emission vehicles by 2030

    Monday, 07 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The European Commission wants to see ‘at least’ 30 million zero-emission vehicles on European roads by 2030, Reuters reports based on a Commission draft document.

    That zero-emission goal would require around three million charging points for electric vehicles and up to 1,000 hydrogen refuelling stations, according to New Mobility News. That would be a significant undertaking as there are currently 200,000 charging points and 177 hydrogen stations in the EU.

    A move towards 30 million zero-emission vehicles could help the Commission reach its target of reducing emissions in Europe by 55% by 2030, which “is going to be bloody hard to do,” according to Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal.

    “It is a tough job,” Timmermans, said, “but it can be done. And the sooner we start, the lower the cost.”


    Timmermans’ final goal is for the EU to become climate neutral by 2050. He has also hammered down on the importance of offshore wind energy, which he called a “European success story.”

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times