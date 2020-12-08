   
Brexit: EU and UK agree to fully implement Withdrawal Agreement
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 08 December, 2020
Latest News:
Brexit: EU and UK agree to fully implement...
Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet early on 18...
ING bank closes over 60 offices in Belgium...
Brexit deal ‘looking very, very difficult’, Boris Johnson...
Night trains could connect Brussels to Paris and...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 08 December 2020
    Brexit: EU and UK agree to fully implement Withdrawal Agreement
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet early on 18 December
    ING bank closes over 60 offices in Belgium
    Brexit deal ‘looking very, very difficult’, Boris Johnson warns
    Night trains could connect Brussels to Paris and Berlin in 2023
    Belgian butchers know your 30 person order is probably illegal
    Belgian PM reminds Boris Johnson that Pfizer vaccine is ‘Made in Europe’
    Chinese Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine is 97% effective, Bio Farma says
    Mysterious monolith spotted on Belgian potato field
    Belgium in Brief: No, You Still Can’t Have A Sex Party
    STIB offers to broadcast Christmas wishes through Brussels
    Flemish universities remain in code red through February
    Cars partially allowed back in Bois de la Cambre in compromise deal
    Relaxations over Christmas would start Belgium’s third wave, warns Van Ranst
    Brussels Airlines sees slight increase in bookings
    Measures will still be in force ‘by Easter’ if lockdown parties don’t stop
    90-year-old woman becomes first person to receive Covid-19 vaccine
    Covid-19: hospital patients continue to rise in Belgium
    ‘It’s V-Day’: UK starts vaccinations against Covid-19
    Flemish restaurants offer cheap takeaway menus for holidays
    View more
    Share article:

    Brexit: EU and UK agree to fully implement Withdrawal Agreement

    Tuesday, 08 December 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    The UK and the EU will fully implement the Withdrawal Agreement, European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and British Minister Michael Gove, chairs of the EU-UK Joint Committee, announced on Tuesday.

    Sefcovic and Gove found common ground on all the remaining problematic points regarding the full implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement that allowed the United Kingdom to leave the EU at the end of January.

    A major point of contention was a controversial bill by the UK government, known as the Internal Market Bill, that would have partially deviated from the principles laid down in the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.

    The UK’s refusal to change this bill even prompted the EU to send the UK a letter of formal notice and launch an infringement procedure against the country.

    Related News

     

    Now, given agreements in principle on a number of issues such as the supply of medicines and the supply of food products to supermarkets among other topics, “the UK will withdraw clauses 44, 45 and 47 of the UK Internal Market Bill, and not introduce any similar provisions in the Taxation Bill.”

    “This agreement in principle and the resulting draft texts will now be subject to respective internal procedures in the EU and in the UK,” the statement reads.

    “Once this is done, a fifth regular meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee will be convened to formally adopt them. This will take place in the coming days and before the end of the year.”

    The end of the year marks the end of a transition period after which the UK leaves the EU’s single market and customs union.

    EU and UK negotiators have been working towards a post-Brexit trade agreement and continue to do so, though, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, a deal is “looking very, very difficult” as differences remain on several key issues.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times