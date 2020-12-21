European Commission approves Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine...

The first vaccine batches will be shipped from Pfizer’s manufacturing site in Belgium “within the next days,” she said, adding that vaccination campaigns across the EU can start “on the same days” on 27, 28 and 29 December.
“This is a very good way to end this difficult year, and to finally start turning the page on Covid-19,” von der Leyen said. “This is our first vaccine. More will be approved soon, if they prove to be safe and effective.”
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will issue its opinion on Moderna’s vaccine on 6 January, according to her.