   
European Medicines Agency recommends Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 21 December, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium extends entry ban for UK travellers...
More than 3,000 fined for not wearing a...
European Medicines Agency recommends Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine...
Travellers not trusted to be honest in Belgium’s...
Several injured after police raid on lockdown party ends...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 21 December 2020
    Belgium extends entry ban for UK travellers
    More than 3,000 fined for not wearing a mask on Belgian trains
    European Medicines Agency recommends Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
    Travellers not trusted to be honest in Belgium’s self-evaluation form
    Several injured after police raid on lockdown party ends in violence
    Breaking Christmas rules could mean one extra month of lockdown
    Belgium in Brief: Is Travelling Abroad ‘Just Stupid’?
    New UK coronavirus variant also found in Belgium, Van Gucht warns
    Ghent university hospital scales up Curevac vaccine testing
    People travelling abroad now ‘are not stupid,’ says Air Belgium boss
    New Covid-19 restrictions leave UK travellers stranded in German airports
    Belgium could extend UK travel ban by ‘weeks’
    EU citizens with pre-settled status can access benefits says UK court
    Belgium’s third coronavirus wave ‘is here,’ expert warns
    Coronavirus: over 625,000 confirmed cases in Belgium
    Employers must check Covid-19 tests of foreign workers
    New coronavirus strain is ‘out of control,’ UK Health Minister says
    Belgium closes borders to UK travellers from midnight
    ‘Huge’ third wave in January if one-fifth of families break Christmas rules
    Belgium’s firework ban is ‘not justified’ in private places, sector says
    View more
    Share article:

    European Medicines Agency recommends Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine

    Monday, 21 December 2020
    © Belga

    The European Medicines Agency has recommended Pfizer – BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for a conditional marketing authorisation in the EU, it announced on Monday.

    “This is really a historic scientific achievement. Within less than a year, a vaccine will have been developed and authorised against a new disease,” EMA said.

    The evaluation of the vaccine started in October in what is known as a rolling review, “a practice whereby data is reviewed on an iterative basis as it becomes available while development is still ongoing,” EMA explained, adding that “the companies then submitted a formal marketing authorisation application on the first of December.”

    The recommendation for authorisation comes as the vaccine has already been approved for emergency use in the UK and the United States for several weeks now, but “ensuring vaccine safety has been our number one priority,” the organisation underlined. The vaccine has also been approved in Israel where large-scale vaccination started on Sunday.

    Related News

     

    Now that the vaccine is recommended for authorisation, the European Commission can start fast tracking its decision-making process with a view to granting a marketing authorisation valid in all EU and EEA Member States.

    Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday tweeted that Europe would begin vaccinating on 27, 28 and 29 December.

    Provided Pfizer can deliver the vaccines across the EU at the same time, the first Belgians could receive their first dose of the vaccine on Sunday, as health minister Frank Vandenbroucke confirmed that Belgium is ready to start administering the vaccine.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times