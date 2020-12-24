   
Brexit: ‘We’ve taken back control’, says UK PM
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 24 December, 2020
Latest News:
Life in the All Passport line: Belgian Brits...
Commission asks EU countries to scrap UK travel...
Netherlands requires negative Covid-19 test for all flights...
Belgium apologises for confusion about Christmas rules for...
Brexit deal: UK leaves EU’s Erasmus programme...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 24 December 2020
    Life in the All Passport line: Belgian Brits get info on new rights
    Commission asks EU countries to scrap UK travel ban
    Netherlands requires negative Covid-19 test for all flights from abroad
    Belgium apologises for confusion about Christmas rules for children
    Brexit deal: UK leaves EU’s Erasmus programme
    Brexit: ‘We’ve taken back control’, says UK PM
    Brexit: UK and EU reach trade agreement
    Fisheries cause delay in conclusion of Brexit agreement
    EU decides on more recovery aid to Lebanon while putting reconstruction aid on hold
    Hugging football players now risk fines up to €10,000
    ‘Cuddle contact’ rules mean parents can’t take baby on Christmas visit
    Wanted cat Lee has returned to Belgium
    Indoor lockdown breaking BBQ leaves one in hospital with CO posioning
    Belgium in Brief: Hug Your Children/Don’t Hug Your Children
    Children under 12 count as ‘cuddle contacts,’ but only indoors
    How Belgian police will check people on Christmas Eve
    Brussels police overwhelmed by escaping lockdown party-goers
    Brexit: UK made ‘huge concessions’ in deal negotiations
    Vaccination campaign: What information will be stored?
    Children not exempt from ‘cuddle contact’ rule, Crisis Centre warns
    View more
    Share article:

    Brexit: ‘We’ve taken back control’, says UK PM

    Thursday, 24 December 2020
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Belga

    Boris Johnson has said that, with the Brexit deal, “we have completed the biggest trade deal yet.”

    Speaking after a statement by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in which she said the deal will protect European interests and will also protect the UK’s interests, Johnson said that “we’ve taken back control of our laws and our destiny” with the deal.

    “This is, I believe, a good deal for the whole of Europe,” Johnson said.

    He thanked von der Leyen and chief Brexit negotiators Michel Barnier and David Frost among others.

    The deal above all means certainty, Johnson said, referring to “all those we rely on across Europe to keep us all safe,” and certainty for businesses, “from financial services to our world-leading manufacturers, our car industry, a certainty for all those who are working in high-skilled jobs in firms and factories across the whole country.”

    “I think this deal means a new stability and a new certainty” in the EU-UK relationship, which Johnson said has been “fractious and difficult” at times.

    “We will be your friend, your ally, your supporter and indeed never let it be forgotten, your number one market,” he added.

    EU and UK negotiators have been talking all day on the deal which both sides seem initially happy with.

    Johnson tweeted earlier in the day that “the deal is done,” accompanied by a triumphant photo.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    More Brexit News