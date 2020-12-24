Brexit: ‘We’ve taken back control’, says UK PM

Boris Johnson has said that, with the Brexit deal, “we have completed the biggest trade deal yet.”

WATCH LIVE: My update on our future partnership with the European Union. https://t.co/cTd8qWRbrn — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 24, 2020

Speaking after a statement by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in which she said the deal will protect European interests and will also protect the UK’s interests, Johnson said that “we’ve taken back control of our laws and our destiny” with the deal.

“This is, I believe, a good deal for the whole of Europe,” Johnson said.

He thanked von der Leyen and chief Brexit negotiators Michel Barnier and David Frost among others.

The deal above all means certainty, Johnson said, referring to “all those we rely on across Europe to keep us all safe,” and certainty for businesses, “from financial services to our world-leading manufacturers, our car industry, a certainty for all those who are working in high-skilled jobs in firms and factories across the whole country.”

“I think this deal means a new stability and a new certainty” in the EU-UK relationship, which Johnson said has been “fractious and difficult” at times.

“We will be your friend, your ally, your supporter and indeed never let it be forgotten, your number one market,” he added.

EU and UK negotiators have been talking all day on the deal which both sides seem initially happy with.

Johnson tweeted earlier in the day that “the deal is done,” accompanied by a triumphant photo.

The deal is done. pic.twitter.com/zzhvxOSeWz — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 24, 2020

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times

