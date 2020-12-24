   
Brexit deal: UK leaves EU’s Erasmus programme
Thursday, 24 December, 2020
    Brexit deal: UK leaves EU's Erasmus programme

    Thursday, 24 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The United Kingdom will no longer participate in the European Union’s Erasmus+ programme after Brexit, negotiator Michel Barnier announced on Thursday.

    During the press conference announcing that the UK and the EU reached a Brexit trade agreement, Barnier said that he “regretted” that “the British government chose to no longer participate in the Erasmus exchange programme.”

    When the possibility of the UK dropping out of the programme arose in March, universities stated that it would effectively “blow a hole” in the education sector.

    Related News:

     

    According to the European Commission, the programme – which makes it easier for students to study abroad – has a budget of €14.7 billion, and gives over 4 million students chances to study or train abroad.

    Earlier this month, Barnier had already told the European Parliament that the two sides were not able to reach an agreement on the UK’s continued participation in the scheme.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times