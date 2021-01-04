10 UK travellers refused entry to the Netherlands under Covid-Brexit rules

Since 1 January, ten citizens from the United Kingdom have been refused entry to the Netherlands, as they are no longer subject to EU rules after Brexit.

As the UK is no longer a part of the European Union and due to the coronavirus measures, travellers from the UK are no longer allowed to enter the Netherlands for non-essential reasons.

“They all had a negative PCR test, but they forget the basic rule: that it must be an essential journey, for example for work or because of serious private circumstances,” Robert van Kapel, spokesperson of the Dutch Marechaussee police told local media.

“People from a safe country – such as Australia or Singapore – may also pass through, but the United Kingdom is certainly not a safe country,” he added.

“There were Brits who just wanted to visit Amsterdam, or a man who wanted to fly to Spain via Schiphol Airport to teach his children how to ski there,” Van Kapel said. “That is just not a good idea now.”

In Belgium, just like the rest of the EU, the same rules are in force, banning non-essential travel from UK travellers.

People from the UK will still be able to enter for what are considered essential reasons, such as work, studies, urgent family reasons and transit. These rules will not apply to EU nationals living in the UK.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times