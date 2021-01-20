   
EU urged to adopt Covid-19 ‘vaccination certificate’ for travel
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 20 January, 2021
Latest News:
Religions want to raise 15-person limit for services...
EU urged to adopt Covid-19 ‘vaccination certificate’ for...
FedEx plans to cut four in ten jobs...
Belgium temporarily missed out on 2.5 million vaccines...
One in five businesses still restricting teleworking...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 20 January 2021
    Religions want to raise 15-person limit for services
    EU urged to adopt Covid-19 ‘vaccination certificate’ for travel
    FedEx plans to cut four in ten jobs at Liege airport
    Belgium temporarily missed out on 2.5 million vaccines due to a missing signature
    One in five businesses still restricting teleworking
    Cannabis plantation discovered in Liège, 14 detained
    Up to 60km/h winds expected in Belgium today
    Monks of Westvleteren will now deliver beer to your home
    Germany tightens and extends coronavirus restrictions
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises above 1.0
    Another man dies in Brussels police custody
    How the Commission plans to beat COVID-19
    Hospitality industry launches petition to support the sector
    In Numbers: Where are Belgium’s 285,000 vaccines?
    Timeline: How 1 skier landed 5,000 people in quarantine
    Belgian HoReCa needs an exit timeline, but not an exit date
    New coronavirus strain discovered in Germany
    Pfizer and BioNTech to give MEPs access to Commission contract
    Vaccination will not be a condition for participation in the 2021 Olympics
    91 cases of UK coronavirus strain confirmed in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    EU urged to adopt Covid-19 ‘vaccination certificate’ for travel

    Wednesday, 20 January 2021
    © Brussels Airlines

    The aviation industry is urging the EU to adopt a proposal for a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate, which would enable vaccinated people to travel freely in all Member States.

    The International Air Transport Association (IATA) urged the European Union to support the initiative, proposed by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose country’s economy heavily relies on travel and tourism.

    ”[This] initiative should be urgently adopted by the Commission and all member states,” IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac wrote in an open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

    “Vaccination is a fundamental key to safely reopening borders and stimulating economic recovery,” he said.

    “A pan-European mutually recognised vaccination certificate would be an important step towards giving governments the confidence to safely open their borders, and passengers the confidence to fly without the barrier of quarantine,” de Juniac added.

    Related News:

     

    During a press conference last Friday, von der Leyen stated that she was in favour of such a document, and that it was “absolutely necessary” to have a certificate when you are vaccinated.

    However, she stressed, political and legal questions about what rights would possibly be attached to a digital passport or vaccine certificate should be discussed during a debate, adding that agreements at the European level were necessary.

    Several Member States have already warned that such a certificate could become a source of discrimination, as it could allow holders to be able to travel around Europe freely, while others still waiting their turn for vaccination will not have that same right.

    In a press communication on Monday, Belgium’s Foreign Affairs Minister and Deputy PM Sophie Wilmès also stated that such a document “cannot lead to discrimination between European citizens if there is no universal access to vaccines.”

    She also stressed that the certificate, if adopted, should not restrict people’s individual freedoms or cross-border mobility.

    According to de Juniac, the requirement for a harmonised safe aviation restart is “more urgent than ever” in the face of renewed lockdowns and travel restrictions across the world.

    “We are in very dark days of this pandemic, but the tough measures taken combined with accelerating vaccination programs must give us hope that we can safely re-establish the freedom of movement,” he added.

    On Thursday 21 January, the EU heads of state will meet over videoconference to discuss the latest developments and the possibility of such a vaccination certificate.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times