The vaccine, which requires two doses, has not yet been approved for use in the EU.
If it is, its use could help the EU cope with a shortage that is leading to growing frustration among member countries. A recent delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Belgium contained fewer doses than expected due to delivery issues at the EU level.
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is over 91% effective against the virus, according to a study published last week in the medical journal The Lancet, placing its efficacy close to that of Moderna’s and BioNTech/Pfizer’s.