   
EU will receive 4 million extra Pfizer vaccines by end of March
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021
EU increases budget to EU4Health programme...
‘Belgian bubbles’ effective in stopping coronavirus spread, study...
Brussels MPs call for acceleration of action plan...
Non-native parents to receive better language support in...
    EU will receive 4 million extra Pfizer vaccines by end of March

    Wednesday, 10 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Pfizer and BioNTech will deliver another 4 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine by the end of March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

    These doses are in addition to the supplies already scheduled. Member States will therefore be offered purchases according to their population, as per the commonly used distribution key.

    The goal is to support EU Member States in tackling what the Commission calls “coronavirus hotspots” and well as to facilitate free border movement, the Commission said in a press release.

    The additional vaccines “will help Member States in their efforts to keep the spread of new variants under control,” von der Leyen said.

    “Through their targeted use where they are most needed, in particular in border regions, these doses will also help ensure or restore free movement of goods and people,” she added, underlining that “these are key for the functioning of health systems and the Single Market.”

    In Belgium, 351,934 people (3.1% of the entire population) have been vaccinated since the rollout for Belgium began in January, according to the latest figures from Sciensano.

    Besides the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the European Medicines Agency has authorised vaccines by Moderna and AstraZeneca / Oxford. A vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson is currently under review.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times