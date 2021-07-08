Portugal and most of Spain colour red on European coronavirus map

All of Portugal and most of Spain have turned red again on the latest update of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)’s travel map on Thursday.

Apart from the changes in southern Europe, however, this latest version of the map does not see a lot of differences from its previous version.

Portugal, which was previously an orange zone, has turned red, and Spain now only has two orange regions left: Galicia and Castilla–La Mancha.

Catalonia, Valencia, Andalusia, the Canary Islands and some other regions already turned red in the last update, and now the Basque Country, Murcia and the Balearic Islands (including Mallorca and Ibiza) have as well.

Except for a few overseas territories, France is fully green, as are Germany, Italy, Austria, Hungary and Croatia.

For Greece, the island of Crete has gone from green to orange. Athens and Rhodes already had that colour.

In Belgium, just like last week, the Brussels-Capital Region remains orange, while Flanders and Wallonia are coloured green. However, that is likely to change soon, according to experts.

The European colour codes are used by Member States to impose conditions on returning travellers, such as mandatory testing or quarantine. The colour code of a region is also taken into account for the admission of travellers in their own countries.

Member States cannot impose extra restrictions on travellers coming from a green area, but they could demand a negative test and/or quarantine from (unvaccinated) people coming from orange zones.