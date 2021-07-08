Portugal and most of Spain colour red on European coronavirus map

Catalonia, Valencia, Andalusia, the Canary Islands and some other regions already turned red in the last update, and now the Basque Country, Murcia and the Balearic Islands (including Mallorca and Ibiza) have as well.
Except for a few overseas territories, France is fully green, as are Germany, Italy, Austria, Hungary and Croatia.
For Greece, the island of Crete has gone from green to orange. Athens and Rhodes already had that colour.
The European colour codes are used by Member States to impose conditions on returning travellers, such as mandatory testing or quarantine. The colour code of a region is also taken into account for the admission of travellers in their own countries.
Member States cannot impose extra restrictions on travellers coming from a green area, but they could demand a negative test and/or quarantine from (unvaccinated) people coming from orange zones.