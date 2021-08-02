EU Covid Certificate now also recognised by Vatican City and San Marino

The European Digital Covid Certificate to facilitate travel within the EU is now also accepted in Vatican City and in San Marino, the Commission announced on Monday.

The Commission adopted decisions to ensure that the Covid-19 certificates issued by the Vatican City State and San Marino – which are both not part of the EU – will be considered equivalent to the EU’s Certificate.

“I am pleased to see that more countries are implementing a system based on the EU Digital Covid Certificate,” said Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders.

This means that both countries will be connected to the EU’s system, and the EU Covid Certificate will be recognised by them, just like their Covid certificates will be accepted in the EU.

“We are taking active steps to recognise certificates issued by other third countries,” he added.

Before other third countries can be connected, however, the Commission first checks if their certificates are interoperable with the EU framework and allow for the verification of their authenticity, validity and integrity, according to Reynders.

Since 1 July, the Digital Certificate can be used to facilitate travel within the EU, and proves that its holder has either been fully vaccinated, has a negative test result, or has recently recovered from the coronavirus.