   
Russia hits record daily Covid deaths
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021
Latest News:
Russia hits record daily Covid deaths...
Europe’s largest cocaine distribution network busted...
Brussels mobile team vaccinated nearly 2,000 homeless people...
‘Transition period’: only two fitness centres checked for...
‘Zero tolerance’: Travellers with fake PCR tests face...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 28 September 2021
    Russia hits record daily Covid deaths
    Europe’s largest cocaine distribution network busted
    Brussels mobile team vaccinated nearly 2,000 homeless people and migrants
    ‘Transition period’: only two fitness centres checked for mandatory CO2 meter
    ‘Zero tolerance’: Travellers with fake PCR tests face six months in jail
    Belgium no longer demands vaccination from non-EU travellers under 18
    Belgium in Brief: When Stores Run Out
    ‘Lowest number’ of Walloon pupils studying Dutch at school
    Diesel price hits record high in Belgium
    Parliament wants minimum social standards for artists and cultural workers, including streamers
    Belgium to use single system for air traffic control
    Oxfam: Belgian biofuel policy violates human rights in Peru
    Foreign Affairs Committee stresses importance of the Arctic for Europe
    Pfizer starts testing anti-Covid pill for reduced infection risk
    More than 700 Covid-19 patients in hospital
    Last measures can be lifted if Brussels vaccinates quickly, says Jambon
    Job offer banning the wearing of headscarves suspended in Brussels
    Empty shelves: Carrefour Belgium confirms supply difficulties
    Still no reform: A summer of broken promises for Uber drivers
    Cycling World Championships: A Flemish thriller but Belgium disappointed
    View more
    Share article:

    Russia hits record daily Covid deaths

    Tuesday, 28 September 2021

    Credit: Belga

    As vaccine rollout across Europe has largely brought the Covid-19 pandemic under control, massively reducing hospitalisations and deaths from the coronavirus, the picture in Russia is much bleaker with daily deaths reaching a record high of 852 on Tuesday.

    Whilst most European countries doubled down on measures to curb the spread of the virus, imposing strict confinement measures and restricting civil liberties, Russia has eschewed most measures even while the highly contagious Delta variant has ripped through the nation since June.

    The state has been wary of imposing any measures that could be to the detriment of Russia’s fragile economy and has refused any restrictive measures. Face masks, though officially mandatory, are mostly absent in public spaces and social distancing recommendations are rarely adhered to.

    The latest figures, reported by the Russian government, make Russia worse affected than any European country. Alarmingly, the peaks for coronavirus deaths in EU Member States that show up as spikes on graphs are sustained plateaus in Russia, where daily deaths have been close to 800 since early July. Daily infections are around 20,000 for the last two weeks and reached 21,559 on Tuesday.

    In total, 205,531 people have died from Covid-19 in Russia since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to a tightly restricted definition of death from the virus set by the Russian government.

    Rosstat – a non-governmental Russian statistics agency – put the figure at over 350,000 at the end of July 2021.

    Related Posts

    Vaccination in the country has stalled despite efforts of authorities to promote the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine, which has yet to be approved by the World Health Organisation. Latest government figures indicate that just 28.6% of the population is fully vaccinated.

    President Vladimir Putin is currently isolating after a positive case was detected in a meeting room in the Kremlin. Russian authorities have not confirmed for how long he will be quarantining.

    The Brussels Times