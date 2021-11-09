   
Mediamarkt cyber attack: hackers demand $50 million in Bitcoin
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 09 November, 2021
Latest News:
Mediamarkt cyber attack: hackers demand $50 million in...
Extra shot recommended for all Belgian residents who...
Brussels announces measures for expanded Christmas festivities...
Teleworking ‘absolutely necessary’ to avoid stricter measures...
Belgium in Brief: CC’ing The Future...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Belgium in Brief: CC’ing The Future
    2
    World’s oldest whisky sold for €93,000 per bottle in Belgian shop
    3
    More than 2,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals
    4
    Antwerp extends no-alcohol zone
    5
    Holy water and prayers must restore altar in Flemish church after sex video
    Share article:

    Mediamarkt cyber attack: hackers demand $50 million in Bitcoin

    Tuesday, 09 November 2021

    © PxHere

    Since Monday morning, the European branches of German company Mediamarkt have been dealing with a cyber attack. Now RTL Nieuws reports that the hackers are demanding $50 million USD in Bitcoin.

    Over a thousand branches were hit by yesterday’s cyber attack. The news was first reported by the Dutch news outlet, which said it based its findings on internal emails they gained access to.

    The emails allegedly state that shop computers could no longer be used and indicate that staff were asked to remove the Internet cables from the cash registers and not to restart systems.

    RTL says the cybercriminal group Hive is behind the attack and demanding 50 million USD, or €43 million, in Bitcoin. Negotiations are said to be ongoing, but a Belgian spokesperson for Mediamarkt told De Standaard that these are “rumours.”

    An international report by insurer Hiscox showed last May that more than four in ten (or 42 percent) Belgian companies were hit by at least one cyber attack in the past year.

    Asking for the ransom in Bitcoin isn’t unusual. Earlier this year, an Antwerp company paid hackers over €250,000 in Bitcoin after a cyber attack, even though the Centre for Cybersecurity has advised against paying ransom to cybercriminal organisations for years.

    “At that moment you are negotiating with a criminal organisation. You never know whether you will get your encrypted data back or whether the organisation will leave no traces,” Katrien Eggers of the Centre for Cybersecurity told De Standaard.

    Related News

     

    Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $68,513 USD in early Asian trading on Tuesday, according to Belga News Agency, and the combined value of all cryptocurrencies surpassed $3 trillion on Monday.

    Bitcoin was up 3.2% and Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency in market size, was up 1.6% at $4,814.

    “Both cryptocurrencies have more than doubled since June and have gained nearly 70% against the dollar since the start of October,” said Christian Parisot, an analyst at Aurel BGC.

    “Momentum has accelerated since the launch last month of a futures-based Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the US, which has raised expectations of flow-induced gains.”

    Some investors believe that cryptocurrencies are a way to protect themselves from inflation, which is rising in Europe and North America.

    The cryptocurrency market was worth $3.081 billion USD at around 10:00 AM Belgian time on Tuesday, according to CoinGecko, a website that tracks the market for more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies.

    Latest news

    Extra shot recommended for all Belgian residents who received J&J vaccine
    Belgium's Superior Health Council recommends an additional vaccination for everyone who has received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson ...
    Brussels announces measures for expanded Christmas festivities
    Brussels has announced the coronavirus measures for the 20th edition of its annual “Winter Wonders” celebrations, as it cautiously hopes celebrations ...
    Teleworking ‘absolutely necessary’ to avoid stricter measures
    A generalisation of telework is 'absolutely necessary' to avoid stricter measures from being needed in the next few weeks, says the head of the ...
    Belgium in Brief: CC’ing The Future
    That is quite possibly the worst Consultative Committee headline I've come up with yet. I'm sorry. But if you can forgive me the lame pun, I'd still ...
    Google to build sixth Belgian data centre near Charleroi
    American tech giant Google has purchased a 53-hectare plot of land on the banks of the Sambre to be the site for its sixth Belgian data centre. ...
    World’s oldest whisky sold for €93,000 per bottle in Belgian shop
    Two bottles of the oldest single malt Scotch Whisky in the world, which sat in a barrel for 80 years, have been sold by a local store in West ...
    Brussels opens new vaccination centre in Jette train station
    The Joint Community Commission (Cocom) is again stepping up its vaccination campaign and will open a new vaccination point in the Jette train station ...
    Belgium among worst performers regarding climate policy
    Belgium scored badly in this year's Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI), dropping from place 40 last year to 49 in this year's ranking – nearing ...
    More than 2,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals
    More than 2,000 people are in hospital as a result of the coronavirus, while the number of patients ending up in intensive care is nearing the ...
    European travel won’t recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2024
    Despite the high vaccination rates in many European countries and a boost for the travel industry during the summer months, travel activity is not ...
    24-hour strike in prisons in Brussels and Wallonia
    Staff in prisons throughout Wallonia and in Brussels began a 24-hour strike on Monday evening at 10:00 PM. Understaffing and overcrowding in ...
    As Covid cases rise, cultural sector fears the fourth wave
    As Belgium's coronavirus situation continues to get worse, the culture and events sectors fear for their future in the face of a fourth wave. ...