Eden Hazard will miss upcoming Red Devils matches following latest injury

Belgian footballer Eden Hazard will miss the national team’s upcoming three matches due to a new injury.

Hazard had been called on by Red Devils coach Roberto Martinez to join a squad of 33 players selected for a friendly against the Ivory Coast on 8 October, an away game against England on 11 October and one against Iceland on 18 October. The latter two matches are part of the Nations League.

Hazard had been recovering from a previous injury, and would have played on condition that he did well in Real Madrid’s matches on Wednesday and Sunday in the Spanish championship for his return to the competition.

“If Eden is on the pitch with Real Madrid, it is because he is at 100% and he will then join the Red Devils,” Roberto Martinez said on Wednesday when revealing his squad.

Hazard would not play if he weren’t fully recovered, Martinez said.

Just after the press briefing, Real Madrid announced that Eden Hazard had suffered a muscle injury to his right leg.

It is not yet clear when Hazard will be able to return to the pitch, but the new injury removes any hope that Hazard will join the Red Devils for their three games in October.

Belgium started the Nations League with two wins in September in Denmark (0-2) and against Iceland (5-1) and are the leader in a group with England, Denmark and Iceland.

The Brussels Times