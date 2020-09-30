Eden Hazard will miss upcoming Red Devils matches following latest injury
Wednesday, 30 September 2020
Belgian footballer Eden Hazard will miss the national team’s upcoming three matches due to a new injury.
Hazard had been called on by Red Devils coach Roberto Martinez to join a squad of 33 players selected for a friendly against the Ivory Coast on 8 October, an away game against England on 11 October and one against Iceland on 18 October. The latter two matches are part of the Nations League.
Hazard had been recovering from a previous injury, and would have played on condition that he did well in Real Madrid’s matches on Wednesday and Sunday in the Spanish championship for his return to the competition.